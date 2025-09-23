Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as Maharishi Valmiki

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has condemned the use of artificial intelligence for creating his fake videos.

Misleading content is being produced at great speed: Akshay Kumar

Taking to his Instagram story, Akshay wrote a strong-worded note, highlighting that he recently came across AI-generated videos of a film trailer which shows him in the role of Maharishi Valmiki.

“I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What’s worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as ‘news’ without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today’s time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information,” the actor added.