Karan Aujla and Selena Gomez share a moment on The Tonight Show

It was a true international pop culture moment when Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla recently posted a photo with international icon Selena Gomez fueling a social media frenzy. The snap, backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, captures the two smiling radiantly at the camera, a single photograph which represents an inspiring cross-cultural moment.
Karan Aujla’s performance on the legendary late-night show was a historical event in itself. He was only the second Indian artiste after Diljit Dosanjh to be featured on the show. Aujla enticed the studio audience and millions on the internet with a medley of his popular songs Boyfriend and Gabhru from his album P-Pop Culture. In addition to his high-energy musical performance, a viral video of him teaching Jimmy Fallon a few bhangra dance moves won over audiences worldwide further increasing the global outreach of Punjabi culture. This historic performance highlights the continually expanding reach of Punjabi musicians onto the global scene bridging cultures and building bridges with new ones internationally.
Selena Gomez also appeared on the show endorsing her hit series Only Murders in the Building co-starring with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her visit, a reflection of her massive achievements in both music and cinema, raised the star value of the celebrity-filled episode. The photo of Selena and Karan together carries an aura of mutual respect and admiration which supports the notion that music and culture know no bounds.
The surprise collaboration has left the fans in a tizzy with most of them writing about their joy and pride over Karan’s success. The post, complete with photos of Karan with Jimmy Fallon and details about his outfit immediately went viral. When the fans were celebrating this historic moment it is obvious that this collaboration, though a photo currently, puts another feather in Karan Aujla’s cap positioning him as a genuine worldwide artiste.