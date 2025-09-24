Music

AP Dhillon announces massive 8-city India Tour 2025 — his biggest ever homecoming concert series

AP Dhillon is coming home!
Riding high on the resounding success of his UAE concert, critically acclaimed Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon has announced his much-anticipated return to India with an expansive eight-city arena tour. This landmark run marks Dhillon’s homecoming.

AP Dhillon’s One of One Tour returns to India in 2025
AP Dhillon is set to make history with his biggest live concert series yet

AP Dhillon’s One of One India Tour 2025 — touted as his most ambitious tour till date and marking his third run in India — is set to kick off in December 2025, promising fans across the nation an unparalleled immersive live experience. The tour is expected to set a precedent of being the biggest ever live music tour of India this year headlined by a homegrown artist, amidst a year-end season packed with a majority of international artist showcases.

This extensive tour will traverse India’s major metropolitan centers, including Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur, bringing the artist’s acclaimed live act to even broader audiences and to cities he’s never performed in previously. The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

As part of the upcoming tour and in response to the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, AP Dhillon and the production team have joined forces to create a significant social impact. For every ticket sold, INR 100 will be allocated to flood relief efforts in Punjab.

AP Dhillon states, “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together.”

The tour’s setlist will span AP Dhillon’s greatest hits, including anthems like Brown MundeExcuses, Insane, Summer High and With You alongside his latest releases such as Afsos, STFU and Thodi Si Daaru. Attendees can expect a bold, immersive concert experience, artfully blending Dhillon’s distinctive sound, a fusion of traditional Punjabi musicality with contemporary Hip Hop and R&B influences.   

The event is produced and presented by Team Innovation.

Tour details:

5th December 2025 - Ahmedabad

7th December 2025 - New Delhi NCR

12th December 2025 -Ludhiana

14th December 2025 - Pune

19th December 2025 - Bengaluru

21st December 2025 - Kolkata

26th December 2025 - Mumbai

28th December 2025 - Jaipur

Tickets available online from September 26, 11 am onwards.

