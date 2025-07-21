Fans thrilled by BTS glimpse of AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal’s first collab ‘Thodi Si Daaru’

In a recent Instagram post, Shreya Ghoshal shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram from the recording session of Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon, wearing a blue traditional outfit while Dhillon wore an all-white sleeveless ensemble.

Thodi Si Daaru released on July 17 on AP Dhillon's YouTube channel

Written by Shinda Kahlon and music by AP Dhillon & Luca Mauti, the song quickly caught fans' attention, owing to its trendy beats and visual appeal.

The song is a party track and it features actor Tara Sutaria as well. Fans appreciated the collaboration, although some social media users drew comparisons to the Shinchan cartoon theme song.

Shreya Ghoshal’s recent song Besos, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan, also received a positive response. Thodi Si Daaru marks AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal's first on-screen music collaboration.