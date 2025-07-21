Fans thrilled by BTS glimpse of AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal’s first collab ‘Thodi Si Daaru’

In a recent Instagram post, Shreya Ghoshal shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram from the recording session of Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon, wearing a blue traditional outfit while Dhillon wore an all-white sleeveless ensemble.
Written by Shinda Kahlon and music by AP Dhillon & Luca Mauti, the song quickly caught fans' attention, owing to its trendy beats and visual appeal.
The song is a party track and it features actor Tara Sutaria as well. Fans appreciated the collaboration, although some social media users drew comparisons to the Shinchan cartoon theme song.
Shreya Ghoshal’s recent song Besos, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan, also received a positive response. Thodi Si Daaru marks AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal's first on-screen music collaboration.
Shreya Ghoshal, known for her mastery in classical, semi-classical, and contemporary genres, has sang countless Bollywood blockbusters, regional films, and independent music projects. In recent years, she has been experimenting with crossover and pop tracks, stepping beyond traditional film music.
Her 2025 single Besos, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, blends sultry vocals with vibrant visual storytelling. Despite her contemporary roots, she doesn't shy away from newer forms of collaborations.
AP Dhillon often collaborates with producers like Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon. While he primarily operated in the Punjabi music circuit, Thodi Si Daaru marked his first Bollywood-style mainstream collaboration.