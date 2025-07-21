Celebs

Sonu Sood rescues non-venomous snake in his society

In a video that he recently posted on Instagram, Sonu Sood is seen picking up a rat snake and talking to the camera while people applaud his courage
The "Fateh" actor Sonu Sood uploaded a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday.
Did Sonu Sood really rescue a snake?
A recent video posted by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood where he is seen rescueing a snake goes viral. However, he cautions people to approach professionals in such situations.

It shows him catching the non-venomous rat snake and placing it in a bag, before he hands it over to the team, asking them to safely release the snake in the forest as people around smile and record videos of the actor.

Sood said the snake came onto the premises of the society, but insisted that people do not try catching them on their own.

"Yeh humari society ke andar aa gaya. This is a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful. Kahi baar humari societies mein aate hain, toh professionals ko zarur bulao. Hume toh aata hai pakadna, isiliye pakad liya, but be careful. Very, very important to be careful. Always call professionals, don’t try this," he can be heard saying in the video.

(Translation: "It entered our society... But if it happens, please call professionals. I know how to handle snakes so I caught it.")

Sonu's latest work is "Fateh", which also marked his directorial debut.

Jacqueline Fernandez was one of the lead casts. Released in January, the action thriller revolved around an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam.

