Sonu Sood rescues non-venomous snake in his society

A recent video posted by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood where he is seen rescueing a snake goes viral. However, he cautions people to approach professionals in such situations.

Sonu Sood uploaded a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday

It shows him catching the non-venomous rat snake and placing it in a bag, before he hands it over to the team, asking them to safely release the snake in the forest as people around smile and record videos of the actor.

Sood said the snake came onto the premises of the society, but insisted that people do not try catching them on their own.