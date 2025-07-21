Mandira Bedi calls for simpler adoption laws; highlights plight of older orphans

Mandira Bedi, actor and cricket show host, advocates for the adoption of grown-up parentless children, not just infants. She says there should be less barriers to the process of adoption to encourage others to adopt.

At the panel discussion ‘Normalising and Encouraging Adoption in India’, Mandira shared her personal adoption journey.

Mandira called adoption a "lifelong dream" since her early 20s. She openly discussed this desire even while dating her late husband, Raj Kaushal, who passed away in 2021.

She highlighted that motherhood is defined by intention, love, and lifelong commitment, not just biology. She drew attention to the reality that while most people prefer adopting infants, older children often remain overlooked and forgotten in the adoption system.

Mandira's adopted daughter Tara was four years old when she came home. She also has a biological son, Vir Kaushal.

"When my son Veer was about six, I put in the papers for adoption. It’s a long process, and I don’t know why it’s not easier. I mean, I understand the reasons, but when it’s clear that this is a good family, it should be simpler," she had said in an interview before.

"It took a while—Veer turned nine, the pandemic hit, and I told Raj, ‘It still hasn’t happened. Why?’ We had gotten caught up and didn’t follow up much. So, I thought, it’s now or never, and we pushed forward.”

Once they got to see pictures of Tara, who was from Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, via email, they knew right away that she was meant to be their daughter.