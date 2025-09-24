Bookmark these 4 music drops for your Durga Puja playlist

Come Durga Puja and the sounds of Bengali songs playing on the loud speakers isn’t uncommon. You can catch glimpses of people dancing to the tunes and spreading joy. Every year, people wait for the new Durga Puja music drops to play in the pandals or dance to their tunes. This year, bookmark four such drops that might make it to your playlist.
Here’s what you need to catch up on this festive season.
Musical legends Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, and Pandit Tanmoy Bose come together for a Shiladitya (Chaudhury) -Som (Chakraborty) musical – Rock Stotra. The artistes are collaborating for the first time in this collaborative production between UNESCO and massArt.
The soundscape combines classical and contemporary sounds which blends the charismatic voices of Chakraborty and Uthup along with impeccable percussion by Bose. The song's core message is all about how Durga Puja has moved out from its epicentre in Bengal and become a celebration beyond boundaries, uniting Indians in every part of the world. The music was recently launched at a ceremonial evening at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport.
Priyankana Shiladitya’s melodious voice is all set to light up the soundscape with her new Durga Puja album called বাউল Beatz. Blending the timeless grace of Baul with modern beats, this album resonates the essence of today’s Durga Puja where tradition meets modernity. The album comprises five tracks, each of which explores the different shades of Baul music. The music video will be available on Priyankana’s official YouTube channel while the songs will be streamed on major audio-streaming platforms.
Here’s another festive single that you must give a listen to this season. Dugga Maa er Joy written, composed and sung by Ranjini Sen Gupta, is available across the Asha Audio Company’s official YouTube channel and major audio-streaming platforms. This playful yet nostalgic ode to the Goddess’ arrival with her children not only captures the celebration but also the sorrow in Lord Shiva’s heart during this brief separation. Festive joy and emotion combine in making this single a must-listen this Durga Puja.
Durga Puja is not just the one time of the year where the city annually welcomes the Goddess, but it is also a homecoming for several people who live outside the city. Keeping this nostalgia and celebrations in mind drops Aailo Uma Barite sung by Soumi Mukherjee featuring Misti Singha Roy and Soumi.
The music has been composed by Amit Mitra while the lyrics can be attributed to Arpan Sana. The essence of the song lies in the fact that Durga Puja is not just a celebration but one that binds together all of humankind through instilling the feeling of one community. It is available for viewing on the Amaladityas Films official YouTube platform along with other audio-streaming platforms.