Carnatic music exponent Ranjani Sivakumar brings soulful compositions

Festivals aren’t complete without new clothes, good food, music, and dance, all the things that bring happy vibes and togetherness. With Navratri here, while many are busy shopping and celebrating in their own ways, music lovers have their eyes set on a special treat. Citybased singer Ranjani Sivakumar is gearing up to light up the stage with Dial 9 for Devi, an annual Navratri concert that blends festive spirit with soulful classical melodies.

Speaking about the concert, Ranjani shares, “Dial 9 for Devi will feature songs dedicated to the goddess, Mahishasura Mardini , Saraswati and Lakshmi, celebrating her many forms. Devi is timeless; her grace and power never lose relevance. We always seek her blessings, and this is a beautiful way to bring in Navratri.”

One of the main pieces she will present is set in raga Saraswati. For her, the feeling of bhakti and music go hand-in-hand. Making a beautiful correlation between music and spirituality, Ranjani says, “These are not my compositions; they are works of saints who adored the goddess. Naturally, they carry the spirit of Navratri and the essence of empowerment. Devi represents qualities like courage, knowledge, and art — values that transcend religion or boundaries. Through music, we celebrate what unites us, not what divides us.”

When asked about moments where music feels larger than oneself, Ranjani mentions the Latin saying, ars longa, vita brevis — art is much bigger than us. “Our lives are short, but art continues. Today I sing, tomorrow someone else will, and that continuum is so beautiful,” she adds.

She says that art makes you pause, recalibrate, and get in touch with yourself. It sparks internal dialogues that are very personal. Ranjani reflects, “As artistes, we feel a certain power when presenting these compositions — but I think the audience tells the real story. They return in large numbers, which means something in these songs connects deeply with their lives.”

For her, Shakti is not just a mythological or cultural symbol, but a living force that mirrors women’s journeys today. “The compositions themselves embody strength, grace and resilience. And when women listen, somewhere they see their own reflections — whether it’s Saraswati’s wisdom, Lakshmi’s abundance or Durga’s courage.”

She adds that while her other projects like Bird Song explored feminist voices through works such as Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, here also, the focus is on Devi. “These pieces are steeped in tradition and culture, yet they continue to speak to contemporary women in ways that are very real.”

For Ranjani, legacy isn’t about grandeur but about accessibility. “If there’s one thing I’d like to pass on, it’s that everyone can sing. At any stage in life, if the desire is there, don’ t hold back — go lear n, go explore. There will always be a teacher waiting around the corner for you. All you need is the courage to begin.”

Tickets at Rs 250.

September 27, 6 pm.

At Saptaparni, Banjara Hills.