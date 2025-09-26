DJ Sparrow on Chennai’s club scene, his association with CSK and TNPL, and why Tamil music is having its moment

Chennai’s popular DJ, Sparrow, who is known for his high-energy sets, is all set to fire up the crowd at the Rise Up Championship (RUC) Foundation's Pickleball By The Bay and Music Festival to be held from September 26 to 28. And it will be not just before the event starts but also during interludes and the closing set. “I was told they want a mix of everything: some regional tracks, Bollywood, and English commercial. Basically, it’s about making people vibe, dance, and enjoy every moment,” he says.

With over 13 years of experience behind the console, DJ Sparrow knows the Chennai audience like the back of his hand. “They’re crazy, albeit in the best way,” he grins. “They don’t care if it’s a fast number or a melody. If the music is good, they vibe with it. They just want to be happy, forget everything else, and live in the moment.”

Over the years, DJ Sparrow says that he has seen musical trends shift. “These days, remixes are huge, even in movies. But interestingly, college audiences today seem to love ’80s and ’90s music more than recent tracks. Songs by composers Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman are always hits. There’s deep music knowledge among students. Even yesterday, I played some old BGMs, and the crowd identified them instantly.”

When asked what songs people request the most, pat comes the reply, “Kuthu songs, of course! It’s always kuthu songs! Even when I play something that I think is a kuthu song, people go, ‘No no, not this one!’ Item numbers, too, are in a rage in colleges these days. Interestingly, songs by composers Vidyasagar and Deva are getting more requests than the latest chartbusters.”

However, he adds that melodies are not far behind. “Even melodies work; people enjoy them. But if there’s one thing they constantly ask for, it’s folk songs or something they call a ‘good vibe raga.’ I honestly don’t know what they mean by “vibe” sometimes. I guess it’s something only they understand!”

Sparrow avers that social media has completely changed the way people listen to music. “Attention spans have become so short. If I play a trending track, people just know one hook step. After that, they want the next song. It’s tough, as you have to keep switching. Before all this social media buzz, people used to enjoy full tracks.”

We then prod about the origin behind his name. “My real name is Anbarasu. But everyone calls me Sparrow now, even my son!” he laughs. “It started when I was part of a Rotaract club. I was the president, and around that time, Pirates of the Caribbean was at its peak. People started calling me ‘President Anbu Sparrow.’ Later, when I took up DJing, I wanted something unique. I dropped ‘Captain Jack’ as I didn’t want copyright issues and just stuck with Sparrow.”

Interestingly, Sparrow says that DJing wasn’t part of the original plan. “I was a photographer, but when my camera lens broke, I had to choose: either buy a new lens or do something else. That’s when I got into music. I started with weddings, slowly moved into college gigs, and eventually became a full-time DJ.”

He adds, “I used to play in most women’s colleges in Chennai, and the energy, the crowd, everything was so lively. That’s where I learned how to handle different kinds of audiences; not just make them dance, but engage, interact, and vibe with them.”

Interestingly, DJ Sparrow has also been handling the visual and music entertainment for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the past three years. “Zen was the main DJ, and I am handling the visuals and entertainment. I am part of DJ Zen’s team, and we used to collaborate on many events. Soon, I started associating with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as well. Now, I am a standalone DJ for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). But stadium gigs are completely different. If the match goes our way, the crowd goes wild. If not, no matter what we play, nothing works. The energy depends entirely on the game.”

Sparrow has played internationally, including in Dubai and Sri Lanka, and he’s proud of how far Tamil music has come. “When I started, if you played Tamil music in clubs, they’d call it a ‘local’ or ‘cheap’ scene. Now, Tamil Nights happen everywhere, from Australia to Dubai. Even during Bollywood nights, people request Tamil songs!” So, what changed, we ask, and he says, “We started embracing our own music. Earlier, people were shy to admit they liked Tamil songs. Now, they celebrate it. Tamil music is global now.”

The DJ has an interesting vision for the future. “DJs usually stay behind the console. I want to break that and perform wireless. I want to go into the crowd, interact, and maybe even dance. Yesterday I tried something; I went into the crowd with just an iPad and took song requests. It worked!” And he has one request to the audiences. “Don’t force DJs to play your song. Trust us. We know what to play and when. Music is universal. Whether it’s in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, or Korean, if it’s good music, people will enjoy it.”

Rs 499 onwards. September 27, 7 pm onwards.

At VGP Golden Beach Resort, ECR

