Natasha Trikha opens for Badshah in Chicago, releases new single Iraade

Building on the success of her debut hit Tere Bina, rising star Natasha Trikha has released her latest single, Iraade. The track blends soulful modern Bollywood vibes with international R&B influences, thanks to collaborations with globally renowned artiste King Kanja and acclaimed producer Shaye.

Talking about the new collaboration, Natasha said, “Working with Shaye and King Kanja was effortless. We caught the vibe of the track instantly, and the entire process, from recording to shooting the video, was pure fun. The music was leading us.

Creating Iraade across cultures reminded me that music speaks louder than words and unites us all. It felt so natural, Kanja vibed instantly, Shaye locked in the sound, and suddenly we had a global anthem. You don’t need to speak the language to feel the song. No one’s done it like this—Bollywood meets Kenyan fire. We didn’t follow the wave; we made it.”

Iraade debuted at the Lancaster Fall Fest in Pennsylvania, premiering on the main stage alongside King Kanja, Bobby Valentino, Lloyd, and Pleasure P. Notably, the song is predominantly in Hindi and its exposure on a mainstream American platform marks a significant milestone for South Asian representation in global music.