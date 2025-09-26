Natasha Trikha opens for Badshah in Chicago, releases new single Iraade

Building on the success of her debut hit Tere Bina, rising star Natasha Trikha has released her latest single, Iraade. The track blends soulful modern Bollywood vibes with international R&B influences, thanks to collaborations with globally renowned artiste King Kanja and acclaimed producer Shaye.
Talking about the new collaboration, Natasha said, “Working with Shaye and King Kanja was effortless. We caught the vibe of the track instantly, and the entire process, from recording to shooting the video, was pure fun. The music was leading us.
Creating Iraade across cultures reminded me that music speaks louder than words and unites us all. It felt so natural, Kanja vibed instantly, Shaye locked in the sound, and suddenly we had a global anthem. You don’t need to speak the language to feel the song. No one’s done it like this—Bollywood meets Kenyan fire. We didn’t follow the wave; we made it.”
Iraade debuted at the Lancaster Fall Fest in Pennsylvania, premiering on the main stage alongside King Kanja, Bobby Valentino, Lloyd, and Pleasure P. Notably, the song is predominantly in Hindi and its exposure on a mainstream American platform marks a significant milestone for South Asian representation in global music.
On September 20, Natasha opened for Indian music icon Badshah at NOW Arena in Chicago, performing Iraade and Tere Bina in front of an audience of 15,000 fans.
Natasha, who began her artistic journey at just four years old with roots in Hindustani classical music and Kathak dance, first gained widespread recognition in 2012 when she won the Zee TV Zing Singing Competition. Performing live for over 30,000 fans and opening for her idol Shreya Ghoshal, she quickly captured attention. Her viral performance at the Chicago Indian Icon contest, which garnered over 4 million views, further solidified her presence in the South Asian music scene.
Since then, Natasha has graced major stages worldwide, sharing the spotlight with industry heavyweights including Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Atif Aslam. From grand galas and music festivals to weddings and corporate events, she continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic vocal style and cultural fusion.
