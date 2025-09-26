Rashi Mal’s bilingual singles Stay and Na Jaa explore hope and heartbreak

Indian actress, singer-songwriter, and dancer Rashi Mal has once again showcased her artistic versatility with the release of her bilingual singles, Stay (English) and Na Jaa (Hindi). These two versions of the same song beautifully capture opposing emotional landscapes. While Stay emanates hope and optimism, Na Jaa portrays heartbreak and longing.

Rashi Mal releases bilingual singles Stay and Na Jaa

Rashi Mal, who made her Bollywood debut in Helicopter Eela and has appeared in the critically acclaimed Indo-French film Sir as well as the blockbuster Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, is known for her ability to seamlessly blend her acting with her independent music career. Trained in method acting, musical theatre, and multiple dance forms, she brings a unique depth to both her performances and her music.

Speaking about her latest musical experiment, Rashi explains, “As someone who thinks and feels in more than one language, I’ve always found it fascinating how words change their impact once translated. With Stay and Na Jaa, I wanted to show how the same song can evoke contrasting emotions, joy and hope on one hand, and loss and yearning on the other. To me, both feelings are part of the same truth of love.”

The songs are accompanied by music videos that reflect their emotional tones: Stay radiates brightness and hope, while Na Jaa offers a more intimate and vulnerable portrayal of heartbreak. This dual storytelling approach adds a powerful layer to the audience’s experience, allowing listeners not only to hear but also to deeply feel the different shades of love expressed in the songs.

With Stay and Na Jaa, Rashi Mal solidifies her place as a distinctive voice in India’s independent music scene, demonstrating how language and emotion intertwine in the art of storytelling.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress