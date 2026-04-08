Singer Soha drops Chaos, a reflective anthem for a restless generation

Prod her on how her stint with music began; she shares, “Music has always been a part of my life, but I think I truly decided to take it seriously when I started writing my own songs two years ago. That shift from just singing to actually expressing my own thoughts and experiences made it feel much more real and intentional.” She opines that being an independent artiste has been a mix of excitement and challenges. “There’s a lot of creative freedom, which I love, from my independent career, but it also comes with figuring everything out on your own. At the same time, balancing independent music with playback singing has been a great learning experience, as it allows me to explore both personal storytelling and collaborative work in films.”

Explaining how she typically begins creating a song, she tells Indulge, “It usually starts with a feeling or a line that stays with me. Sometimes it’s a melody, sometimes it’s just a thought I can’t shake. From there, I build around it, letting the lyrics and melody evolve together.”

So, who are the artistes and genres that have influenced her sound? “I’ve always been drawn to R&B, soul, pop and Afrobeats. Growing up, I listened to a mix of Western pop, soul and Indian music, and that blend has shaped my sound. My experience in playback singing has also influenced how I approach melody and expression.”

Reflecting on the most challenging part of her journey so far, she admits, “Probably learning to sing in different languages in a very short period of time. Navigating uncertainty, both creatively and professionally, has also been challenging. There are moments where you question your direction or pace, especially while balancing independent music and playback work, but learning to trust the process has been important.”

So, what next in the pipeline? “I’m continuing to work on more original music while exploring different sounds and staying true to my core. I’m currently working on an EP that brings together five different Indian languages, which has been a really exciting creative direction for me. Alongside that, I’m also looking forward to more playback opportunities and live performances, so there’s a lot more to come.”

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