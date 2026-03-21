Anubha Bajaj on Tu Mila, viral hit Lamhey, and her indie music journey

Her journey into music has been more of a slow burn than a grand plan. “I’ve been into music since I was a child. It started with learning the guitar, then the piano, and eventually music production, and before I knew it, songwriting. The more I learnt, the more curious I became to explore further. Looking back, if I’d started with the goal of making hit songs, it might have felt quite far-fetched and overwhelming. It’s always best to just begin, have your ‘day one’, and figure things out as you go.”

That independent grind, she admits, comes with its own highs and lows. “I really value the freedom and responsibility that come with it. You can take your music in any direction you choose, but you’re also fully accountable for your own success. It can be quite daunting at first, but equally rewarding once you find your footing.”

When it comes to creating space for more women in music, she keeps it real. “I love seeing women step forward as creatives and show the world that creativity isn’t limited by any criteria, especially not gender. For many artistes, their art becomes an extension of who they are. Kolab was a wonderful opportunity that allowed us to do exactly that, just be ourselves and create meaningful music.”

Even in a digital-first world, live gigs still hit differently. “Absolutely! In fact, I think they feel even more special now that so much of music has gone digital. There’s something incredibly exciting about seeing an artist you’ve only watched on your phone come to life on stage. And it’s not just for the audience, we feel it too as artists. Performing live really makes you realise the impact your music has. I didn’t fully understand how deeply people connected with my songs until I heard them singing the lyrics back to me on stage. No amount of notifications can replicate that feeling.”

As for what’s next, she’s clearly in her experimental era. “I’ve been experimenting with a lot of new sounds lately, and honestly, I’ve never loved my own music more. I think fans can expect to be pleasantly surprised by how experimental I’m about to get, but in a good way .”

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress