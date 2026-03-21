Anubha Bajaj on Tu Mila, viral hit Lamhey, and her indie music journey

Indie singer Anubha Bajaj is riding a fresh wave after dropping her much-anticipated duet Tu Mila with fellow indie artiste Akshath Acharya. The track leans into smooth indie-pop textures, capturing the quiet comfort and warmth of falling into new love. Known for her viral appeal and honest songwriting, along with standout tracks like Lamhey, this latest collaboration feels like a defining moment and adds a fresh spark to the indie scene.
Diving into what shaped Tu Mila, Anubha says, “The song really came from musical inspiration drawn from my favourite artistes, Abdul Hannan in this case. I’ve always been inspired by his music, and I tend to pick up on elements in his tracks that I find interesting. From a lyrical standpoint, I think Akshath Acharya truly brought the song to life when he came up with the Tu Mila chorus. I instantly loved the idea and knew it was going to be something special.”
On collaborating with Akshath, she shares, “It’s been a lot of fun! We’re both producers, so we were quite in sync with our vision and how we wanted the song to sound. The banter on reels has been great as well. It’s just how we are naturally, and we thought it would be nice to show our audience our authentic selves while working in the studio.”
Rewinding to the moment Lamhey took off, she reflects, “It’s safe to say Lamhey changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I wrote that song when I was 19 with absolutely no expectations. I simply wanted to capture a very personal thought about the importance of appreciating little moments. After its release, watching it grow day by day was quite surreal for me and my family. None of us really realised its potential when it was just sitting in our WhatsApp group chat before release. My heart feels incredibly full with all the love I’ve received from the community.”
Her journey into music has been more of a slow burn than a grand plan. “I’ve been into music since I was a child. It started with learning the guitar, then the piano, and eventually music production, and before I knew it, songwriting. The more I learnt, the more curious I became to explore further. Looking back, if I’d started with the goal of making hit songs, it might have felt quite far-fetched and overwhelming. It’s always best to just begin, have your ‘day one’, and figure things out as you go.”
That independent grind, she admits, comes with its own highs and lows. “I really value the freedom and responsibility that come with it. You can take your music in any direction you choose, but you’re also fully accountable for your own success. It can be quite daunting at first, but equally rewarding once you find your footing.”
When it comes to creating space for more women in music, she keeps it real. “I love seeing women step forward as creatives and show the world that creativity isn’t limited by any criteria, especially not gender. For many artistes, their art becomes an extension of who they are. Kolab was a wonderful opportunity that allowed us to do exactly that, just be ourselves and create meaningful music.”
Even in a digital-first world, live gigs still hit differently. “Absolutely! In fact, I think they feel even more special now that so much of music has gone digital. There’s something incredibly exciting about seeing an artist you’ve only watched on your phone come to life on stage. And it’s not just for the audience, we feel it too as artists. Performing live really makes you realise the impact your music has. I didn’t fully understand how deeply people connected with my songs until I heard them singing the lyrics back to me on stage. No amount of notifications can replicate that feeling.”
As for what’s next, she’s clearly in her experimental era. “I’ve been experimenting with a lot of new sounds lately, and honestly, I’ve never loved my own music more. I think fans can expect to be pleasantly surprised by how experimental I’m about to get, but in a good way .”
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