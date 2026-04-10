From ‘Anxietea’ to ‘Instant Regrets’: LadyFingers on channelling emotions into humour and funk

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This song essentially came about from a high degree of self-awareness about the fact that no matter how cool I want to appear, the basic theme song of my life is like awkward silence. As cool as I appear and as confident as I am, eventually, it is the anxiety that fuels everything that I do. Sometimes you say something and you’re like, “is this not what you’re supposed to say out loud?” Anxietea was my first single ever. It was actually just a very open and honest vulnerable acknowledgement of the fact that it is extremely difficult to live with anxiety. It is, in many ways, very debilitating. But you find your way to kind of convert it to a strength and that’s what I have tried to do — even with Instant Regret — turn my vulnerability into a strength and just deal with all of these extremely confusing emotions and situations with humour.