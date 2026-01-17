Shillong’s pop-punk band Street Stories reveal how life’s realities inspire their music
The three members of Shillong band Street Stories are as goofy and eclectic as their photographs on social media. Forming a band was a teenage dream for the Kronu brothers Pezo and Riko— with Pezo Kronu on guitar and vocals and Riko Kronu on bass—joined by Gideon Kom on drums. Their music revolves around love, rebellion, organised religion, mental health, and other social issues. Though the lyrics and context of their songs seem heavy and introspective, their signature pop-punk tunes and catchy guitar riffs add spunk and joy to the music. As the band gears up for the launch of its new album, we speak to them about their playlist and journey so far. Excerpts:
What are the kinds of music genres that influence you?
Pezo: I think the kinds of music we individually listen to are pretty different from one another and are spread across a broad spectrum. But if you ask about the one genre that connects the three of us, it would definitely be pop punk music from the early 2000s.
The pop-punk genre is quite eclectic. Would you mind breaking it down for us?
Riko: It may sound silly, but to put it simply, pop punk would be loud bass guitars with drums played fast. The ‘punk’ part is basically when music is on steroids (laughs). And the ‘pop’ part comprises catchy tunes or choruses, with melodies and harmonies thrown in here and there.
How do you make sure that your band’s taste of music and ideas align with your individual tastes?
Gideon: I think the core foundation for each of us has been the same, and hence we’re playing together in the same band because of the similar interests and tastes that we have.
When you create music, do you have a goal or direction in mind?
Pezo: I think our goal and direction while creating or writing an original song is to cater to our form of expression and let all our emotions out through music. Quite funnily, it is our favourite way to vent out our frustrations.
Do you have fans across age groups?
Gideon: It’s difficult to say that we cater to only a particular age group, but I think we mostly have young listeners and people our age who enjoy our music. You must have had specific expectations from your audience.
Are those getting fulfilled?
Riko: We are grateful for every bit of support we’ve received as a band since day one — to each one of you who has listened to our music, come to our shows, bought our merchandise or supported the band in any small way. What we do as a band caters to a niche crowd, so we do not have great expectations now, although we aim to conquer the world.