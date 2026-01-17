Shillong’s pop-punk band Street Stories reveal how life’s realities inspire their music

The three members of Shillong band Street Stories are as goofy and eclectic as their photographs on social media. Forming a band was a teenage dream for the Kronu brothers Pezo and Riko— with Pezo Kronu on guitar and vocals and Riko Kronu on bass—joined by Gideon Kom on drums. Their music revolves around love, rebellion, organised religion, mental health, and other social issues. Though the lyrics and context of their songs seem heavy and introspective, their signature pop-punk tunes and catchy guitar riffs add spunk and joy to the music. As the band gears up for the launch of its new album, we speak to them about their playlist and journey so far. Excerpts: