From Shillong to the spotlight, Meba Ofilia charts her own path
Shillong has always had a way of producing musicians who sound like they’re slightly ahead of the curve — not chasing trends, not begging for validation, just quietly building worlds of their own. Meba Ofilia is very much from that school. Rooted in Meghalaya’s fiercely independent music culture and raised in a family of songwriters, Meba doesn’t perform genres so much as she inhabits them. Her music is reflective without being soft, confident without being loud. Post her performance at the Cherry Blossom Festival, the Shillong-born artist talks to Indulge about sound, selfhood, and why staying fluid matters more than ever.
You’ve built such a unique space at the intersection of R&B, hip-hop, and soul. How did your sound evolve into what it is today?
With time, my take on life, love, relationships change which in turn puts an influence into my music. I’ve always made it a point to never confine myself to a certain sound.
Coming from a family with strong musical roots, what kind of influence did your grandfather have on you?
More than the music, it’s the kind of lifestyle he led that influenced me.
How does Shillong’s indie scene inspire or challenge you creatively?
It’s already hard enough to be from this part of the world, part of India to get the right opportunities and seeing my fellow musicians out there still grinding makes me want to do more.
Your music often explores identity and self-expression. How do you see your work connecting with younger listeners?
I think it’s the relevance of the topic that draws them towards my music.
What draws you to blend genres like R&B and hip-hop rather than stick to one?
As a kid, I was exposed to a lot of different genres. As I grew older, with the introduction to YouTube which was fairly new at the time, I got to pick and choose. But who knows, you might see me do something different in the next few years. Haha!
How do you approach songwriting? Do lyrics or beats usually come first?
It's instinctive with a touch of technicality. Some stories demand to be sung, others need to be told with a sharper edge - that’s where rap comes in for me. It's not about choosing one over the other but letting the emotion decide the form. I usually write with melody in mind first..almost like humming the feeling and then build the rhythm of the words around that.
Do you think more women are now finding visibility and power in India’s indie music scene?
Definitely! And it’s something I’m proud to witness and be part of. I think we’re seeing more women taking up space unapologetically — not just as singers or performers but as industry professionals , creatives and decision-makers. The change isn’t just about visibility anymore it’s about agency. But there’s still a long way to go. For me, it’s less about being “the woman in the lineup” and more about being one of many who are shifting the sound, the stories, and the energy of the scene. I hope that continues and multiplies.
Cherry Blossom Festival has always championed individuality. What does performing there mean for you personally?
There’s something really special about playing a homegrown festival that’s built from the same soil that shaped you. I’ve watched Cherry Blossom grow every year, and it’s always been on my list of places I wanted to perform, not just because it’s big, but because it’s ours. So this year, finally getting to play there feels like a full-circle moment. It’s both grounding and exciting performing in front of the people and the energy that raised me. I’m honestly just looking forward to being on that stage, feeling that connection, and giving it everything I’ve got.
What’s next for you, an album, a collaboration, or maybe a new direction altogether?
I’ve been in the studio a lot lately. There’s new music on the way that’s more layered. I have been experimenting with newer sounds but I am still rooted in the same soul and story-driven space that’s always defined me. There are also a few collaborations in the works that I’m really excited about. I think this next chapter is less about fitting into a sound and more about expanding it.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.