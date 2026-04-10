Hip hop group Zulu Nation founder Afrika Bambaataa dies at 67

The statement further read, "Revered as the Godfather of Hip Hop, Bambaataa was instrumental in organizing, shaping, and elevating the culture from its earliest days in the Bronx into a worldwide movement rooted in the principles of Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun."

"Through his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment, he helped transform Hip Hop into a powerful force for expression, community building, and social change. His influence extended far beyond music—impacting generations of artists, DJs, dancers, and cultural leaders across the globe", it continued.

The statement concluded, "As we reflect on his life and contributions, we recognize that his legacy is permanently embedded in the foundation of Hip Hop history and will continue to resonate for years to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the global Hip Hop community."

Afrika was a loyal ambassador of the hip-hop culture and he was instrumental in making it the popular form of music it is today. However, he lived a life full of controversies following the multiple allegations of male sexual abuse. The victims had alleged that they were assaulted by the DJ when they were minors.

Afrika had denied all allegations and had alleged that it was a "cowardly attempt to tarnish [his] reputation and legacy". In 2025, he reportedly lost another civil case when he did not appear in court after being accused of hild sexual abuse and trafficking.