Hip hop group Zulu Nation founder Afrika Bambaataa dies at 67

Pioneering hip-hop DJ, Africa Bambaataa has passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday, April 9, 2026. He took his last breath in Pennsylvania, reportedly succumbing to complications from cancer.
Africa founded the international hip hop awareness group Universal Zulu Nation and they confirmed the news of his death via a statement on Facebook shared by the DJ's friend, Mickey Bentson.
Popular rapper and DJ, Afrika Bambaataa, born Lance Taylor has passed away. Largely considered as one of the founders and pioneers of hip-hop culture, his death is being mourned by the fraternity.
In a statement confirming the tragedy, Universal Zulu Nation said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Afrika Bambaataa, a pioneering architect and global ambassador of Hip Hop culture".
The statement further read, "Revered as the Godfather of Hip Hop, Bambaataa was instrumental in organizing, shaping, and elevating the culture from its earliest days in the Bronx into a worldwide movement rooted in the principles of Peace, Unity, Love, and Having Fun."
"Through his vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment, he helped transform Hip Hop into a powerful force for expression, community building, and social change. His influence extended far beyond music—impacting generations of artists, DJs, dancers, and cultural leaders across the globe", it continued.
The statement concluded, "As we reflect on his life and contributions, we recognize that his legacy is permanently embedded in the foundation of Hip Hop history and will continue to resonate for years to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the global Hip Hop community."
Afrika was a loyal ambassador of the hip-hop culture and he was instrumental in making it the popular form of music it is today. However, he lived a life full of controversies following the multiple allegations of male sexual abuse. The victims had alleged that they were assaulted by the DJ when they were minors.
Afrika had denied all allegations and had alleged that it was a "cowardly attempt to tarnish [his] reputation and legacy". In 2025, he reportedly lost another civil case when he did not appear in court after being accused of hild sexual abuse and trafficking.