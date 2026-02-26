Bella & Want3d unleash fiery new hip-hop banger Parcha Khol

A

Want3d: Over the past three years in the game, we’ve learned a lot as artists and as people. As we went deeper into the scene, we noticed that not everything is as straightforward as it seems, narratives can be shaped, and people don’t always show their true intentions. That awareness pushed us to speak honestly about what we’ve experienced. Parcha Khol is our way of sharing that perspective and keeping the story real from our side.

Bella: I’ve been part of the scene for almost ten years now, and over time you start to understand people more clearly, who stands by their words and who doesn’t. With experience, you also realise that conversations and perceptions often travel faster than the music itself. That made me reflect on how narratives are created and how personalities are presented. I felt it was important to address that honestly through my art. This track naturally became the right space to speak about those observations in a direct and authentic way.