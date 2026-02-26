Bella & Want3d unleash fiery new hip-hop banger Parcha Khol
Bella and Want3d have joined forces for their latest track Parcha Khol, released via Def Jam Recordings India. Produced by Uzi, this high-octane hip-hop banger is pure energy that is packed with rage, ego, and takeover vibes. The hook doesn’t hold back, calling out posturing and fake narratives, calling out anyone who talks big but doesn’t back it up. Music wise, it blends classical textures with hard-hitting drums, keeping the momentum relentless from start to finish.
Bella is one of Indian hip hop’s most uncompromising voices and is renowned for his intensity, sharp lyricism, and fearless honesty. A Hustle S1 winner with a loyal cult following, he delivers consistently raw and personal records. Want3d, the emerging duo shaking up desi hip hop, bring undeniable chemistry, aggressive flows, and pure hunger to the track. Together, they make Parcha Khol a no-nonsense statement that demands attention. Excerpts from a conversation with Bella and Want3d...
What inspired you to make Parcha Khol?
Want3d: Parcha Khol was inspired by my observations of how intense and competitive the rap industry can be. It’s a space full of talent and ambition, but it also comes with pressure, strong personalities, and behind-the-scenes dynamics that people don’t always see. The song is my way of expressing that reality honestly, not from a negative place, but from experience and reflection. It’s about speaking my truth and showing what goes on beyond the spotlight.
Bella: Parcha Khol wasn’t originally my idea; it came from their team and reached me through Naman. The first time I heard it, I felt I could fit into it really well. By the time the track was complete, everyone knew it was a banger. What truly inspired me was that both of them shared the same energy as mine, working on it was an absolute pleasure!
The song talks about fake narratives and people pretending. What made you explore that subject?
Want3d: Over the past three years in the game, we’ve learned a lot as artists and as people. As we went deeper into the scene, we noticed that not everything is as straightforward as it seems, narratives can be shaped, and people don’t always show their true intentions. That awareness pushed us to speak honestly about what we’ve experienced. Parcha Khol is our way of sharing that perspective and keeping the story real from our side.
Bella: I’ve been part of the scene for almost ten years now, and over time you start to understand people more clearly, who stands by their words and who doesn’t. With experience, you also realise that conversations and perceptions often travel faster than the music itself. That made me reflect on how narratives are created and how personalities are presented. I felt it was important to address that honestly through my art. This track naturally became the right space to speak about those observations in a direct and authentic way.
The beat is aggressive but also has classical elements. How did that influence your verses?
Want3d: We’ve always tried to blend Indian culture with international sounds, and we like to add a hint of classical touch in our production, samples and elements that represent our Indian, specifically Kashmiri Pandit, heritage.
Bella: When I started writing on this beat, it was still incomplete and didn’t have many elements. Most of those were added later during the mixing stage, after our verses were in place. So I feel the beat was actually influenced by our verses. Huge shoutout to UZII, he didn’t hold back one bit while shaping this track into what it is today.
What made you take the plunge into music in the first place?
Want3d: We’ve known each other for 15 years and always believed that the sound we were bringing had never been explored, so we went for it, and exploded.
Bella: It’s been six years, and life has changed a lot in that time. I’ve achieved a lot, and MTV Hustle played a huge role in my journey, it brought me into the limelight. Even after that, I’ve constantly worked on myself, striving to become a better artist and a better human being.
How do you stay true to yourself in a competitive scene?
Want3d: To be honest, we don’t see it as a competition; it’s a battleground. And we know we’ve got what it takes to stand out.
Bella: I didn’t grow up in a musical environment, and my only connection was that my mother used to write a little shayari. That gave me the motivation, I felt I could write too. I didn’t have multiple passions; music — writing, singing, and production — became my one focus. In the first year or two, I wasn’t even writing on a beat. People used to joke about it, but I never lost hope. I worked hard, improved gradually, and eventually made it my full-time career. Today, it’s paying off.
Hip-hop has seen a major resurgence in India over the past decade. What do you think caused this change?
Want3d: The resurgence happened because hip-hop spoke directly to young people, their struggles, and their stories. It grew from local communities, and the real turning point was the movie Gully Boy, which brought that raw energy to the mainstream. That really changed the game.
Bella: There are so many people in the scene whose contributions have been crucial to its growth; I can’t single out just one or two. Indian hip-hop stands where it does today because of the collective effort of all of us; kudos to everyone involved.
And what are your upcoming projects?
Want3d: Not gonna lie, we’ve got a mixtape ready to drop, and we think now is the right time. WANT3D will kick off the season with SUMMERWITH808s.
Bella: Donut Flow is one of my upcoming projects. It’s a hardcore rap track that people have been asking for, and I’m confident the audience will love it. I’ve also released a music video called Sweet Mama, which is a commercial banger and already getting great reactions. My album Way Above is coming soon, and fans are eagerly waiting.
