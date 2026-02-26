Pop singer Gandhharv Sachdeva on Suhe Ve Vibe: ‘Punjab weddings are pure emotion, I wanted the world to feel it’

Pop singer Gandhharv Sachdeva is serving major wedding energy with his latest track, Suhe Ve Vibe. Rooted in Punjabi wedding culture but wrapped in global pop production, the song blends desi folk feels with heavy bass, crisp beats, and a sleek international sound. Created with composer Sumeet Bellary, it keeps the soul of Punjabi tradition intact while giving it a fresh, playlist-ready edge.

As far as vocals are concerned, Gandhharv brings the full dance-floor vibe, while Debanjali B Joshi adds softness and melody that balance the hype with heart. The video, shot in Punjab with local dancers and crew, captures the full shaadi extravaganza. Featuring Himanshi Khurana, Nishant Malkani, and Arun Bakshi, the track feels equally at home at a pind wedding or a big-city celebration abroad. It’s nostalgic, high-energy, and totally built for dancing with your whole crew. Excerpts from a conversation with the singer.

