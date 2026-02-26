Pop singer Gandhharv Sachdeva on Suhe Ve Vibe: ‘Punjab weddings are pure emotion, I wanted the world to feel it’
Pop singer Gandhharv Sachdeva is serving major wedding energy with his latest track, Suhe Ve Vibe. Rooted in Punjabi wedding culture but wrapped in global pop production, the song blends desi folk feels with heavy bass, crisp beats, and a sleek international sound. Created with composer Sumeet Bellary, it keeps the soul of Punjabi tradition intact while giving it a fresh, playlist-ready edge.
As far as vocals are concerned, Gandhharv brings the full dance-floor vibe, while Debanjali B Joshi adds softness and melody that balance the hype with heart. The video, shot in Punjab with local dancers and crew, captures the full shaadi extravaganza. Featuring Himanshi Khurana, Nishant Malkani, and Arun Bakshi, the track feels equally at home at a pind wedding or a big-city celebration abroad. It’s nostalgic, high-energy, and totally built for dancing with your whole crew. Excerpts from a conversation with the singer.
Gandhharv Sachdeva on his latest wedding anthen Suhe Ve Vibe
What inspired you to create Suhe Ve Vibe? Why choose a Punjabi wedding theme?
Suhe Ve Vibe comes from my deep love for Punjabi folk and celebration. Weddings in Punjab are pure emotion, music, dance, family, chaos , everything together. I wanted to capture that feeling and present it with a modern global sound. The idea was to create a song that people don’t just listen to, but truly live, where they dance together and sing from the heart.
What was the most memorable part of shooting the music video?
The entire shoot felt like a real wedding. The chaos, the bonding between the cast and crew, the larger-than-life set, everything carried that festive energy. Even when it rained, we didn’t stop. We completed the shoot together like a family. Now that the song is released, it feels like a bride’s bidai. We lived those moments together and then suddenly it was over. That emotional wrap is something I will never forget.
How did growing up in Punjabi culture influence your music style?
My biggest influence is my mother. She is a National Award-winning sitarist and educationist from Jalandhar, and she introduced me to music and Punjabi culture from a very young age. From her, I learnt the importance of melody, lyrics and riyaaz.
At the same time, Punjabis are naturally global in outlook, we carry our culture wherever we go. That gave me the perspective to blend Punjabi melodic and lyrical roots with international music.
How was your experience working with Sumeet Bellary and Debanjali B Joshi?
I have worked extensively with Sumeet on my film songs, and we now have a very exciting independent music line-up. He is one of the most versatile and talented music directors, and an amazing human being. Suhe Ve Vibe is just the beginning of what we are creating together.
Debanjali is an incredible singer. She adapts to languages and emotions very quickly, and her vast experience in film music gives her an instinctive ability to enter the soul of a song.
When did you first realise you wanted to become a singer?
I started singing when I was four, as my mother was teaching music at the time. I feel blessed to have been born to such a gifted musician. I have never seen music as a choice, it has always been my identity. I feel complete when I sing, and with full conviction I can say that this life is for music.
Which artistes have influenced your musical journey?
Michael Jackson, Adele, Vishal Dadlani, KK and Post Malone are some of my favourites. They give me the confidence to believe in and embrace my own original style of singing. Their individuality inspires me to stay true to who I am as an artiste.
Do you plan to explore more folk-inspired songs in the future?
Folk music is an integral part of our culture, and we share a deep emotional connection with it. I will certainly continue creating more folk-inspired songs in different forms.
Does choosing pop over rap in today’s rap-heavy era help you stand out?
I love pop music because it is incredibly vast. It gives me the freedom to explore different genres and emotions. For me, melody, lyrics and emotion matter most, and pop allows me to merge them beautifully. I am also looking forward to blending hip-hop elements into my pop sound while keeping melody at the centre.
What are your upcoming projects?
I have independent music projects coming up with a few Indian and international artistes, along with some very exciting film songs in the pipeline. This phase is all about expanding musically and reaching new audiences.
