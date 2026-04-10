Palash Sen unveils new song: ‘In this era of fast-paced short-format content consumption…’

Singer Palash Sen has come out with a new song and talked about how in a fast-paced short format content consumption, he has come up with something with a lot of “sabr” (patience).

All you need to know about Palash Sen’s new song

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse from his new music video and said that the Euphoria audience would enjoy it more than “shallow content watchers”.

“It's story time.. There's a brand new tale of the desert that you can watch now.. In this era of fast paced short format content consumption, we've tried something to make something with a lot of Sabr..” he wrote.

He added, “We trust you to have the patience to watch and enjoy it, coz Euphoria audience is different from the shallow content watchers.. Go, Watch, enjoy and write to me.. I will write back.. It's not just a song or a film.. It's an emotion.. Marhaba!”

It was in college when Palash founded his band Euphoria. He had started composing songs from in his college days and was writing them in English. His first composition is believed to be 'Heaven on the Seventh Floor', which was an ode to his college hostel room, on the seventh floor.

Euphoria's first release, Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom, was a major commercial hit and received rave reviews from the critics worldwide.