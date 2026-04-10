I ain’t going anywhere: Parvathy Thiruvothu on completing two decades in cinema

A

I do see a lot of micro changes. I wouldn't say there are macro changes yet, because the reason the collective was formed was not just to bring about awareness. We are also an advocacy group.

We didn't sign up for this. We are all people who are industry professionals, who wanted to just do their jobs. But it got to a point where we couldn't shut our eyes towards the injustices that existed in our own workspace.

So instead of just talking about it, we decided we do something about it. And the doing did not mean that we would exclude people or we want to take away people's opportunities. We just wanted a dignified, equal, and fair workplace. And we didn't realise that asking for that is going to be such a big fight, especially considering Kerala is so revered for its literacy rate, awareness, and progressiveness.

That has been quite a journey for all of us. People often forget that we are still professionals trying to do a job. We are not activists who took this up because this was our primary requirement. We are people who decided that, okay, it's our house, I guess we have to all collectively clean it.

We have turned a blind eye for as long as we could, but we can't do that anymore, because this could happen to anybody. And how long will we keep quiet? So I do see micro micro changes in places in productions where they initiate internal committee and conversations. I also see posters and zero tolerance policies on site. However, I do feel like majority of the production houses are still not doing, which is probably a very mandatory thing for them to do, but they're still not on it.

And we still don't have the three Ps that we keep talking about—prevention, prohibition, and punishment, out of which the prevention part of it can only come if the government and film groups within the industry would put their heads together and create a policy and regulatory body so that there is something that is overseeing and governing and there is a grievance cell outside so that there is nothing that can influence it. Basically a law, a legal system that will help us do our jobs better and stay safe.

So unfortunately, it's kind of like two steps forward, one step back kind of a situation, because as long as WCC might be doing something, putting something out, then you have to make up for the union fights that we have seen, it not going places. And so there's a lot of work to do. Policies have to be put in place. This has to be taken much more seriously by the government and the other union bodies of the film industry. But as long as we're not stopping, I would call it progress.