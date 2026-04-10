‘Q-araoke Fundraiser’ centres queer joy, community and meaningful support

Queer joy has always carried a quiet kind of resistance — the act of showing up, taking up space and choosing celebration despite everything that works against it. The Q-araoke Fundraiser builds on that idea, turning a night of music and community into something more purposeful. The event hopes to raise funds for Solidarity Foundation, which supports queer and transgender individuals across India through advocacy and livelihood programmes. Ahead of the event, we caught up with George Thomas, who leads the organisation’s digital inclusion and innovation initiatives, to understand what makes karaoke effective in building support and community.

For George, the fundraiser reflects a shift away from conventional methods. “We’ve been exploring multiple ways beyond the usual proposal writing,” he tells us. “We’ve done concerts, community-led initiatives and even pre-loved goods drives,” he explains. He also points to a tightening of global funding for queer-led programmes. “Our focus right now is on access to affirmative mental health care, livelihoods and the prevention of gender-based violence,” he says. Yet, the evening is not framed around crisis; it leans into something equally significant — joy. “The struggle is part of our lives, but it is just as important to centre queer joy,” George says.