Vivek Agrawal’s album LoveTALK turns music into an interactive experience

So what sparked LoveTALK? “I composed LoveTALK during a time when I was navigating a lot of life changes, turning to music to express what I couldn’t put into words. I’m grateful that throughout my journey of creating this album, I had the opportunity to work with amazing musicians who could channel this energy into art. Two people I wanted to credit in particular are Raqueeb Alam, a talented lyricist behind the songs of Pushpa, who captured my emotions into beautiful poetry, as well as PA Deepak, a Grammy-winning mix engineer for Slumdog Millionaire and Divine Tides, who elevated my work into an immersive spatial soundscape.”

While the music itself is rooted in emotion and storytelling, the way it is being introduced to audiences is equally forward-thinking. “I’m excited about the ability for music lovers to explore music in a virtual world like The Oasis. The platform allows listeners to stumble upon new music by walking around, feel a stronger connection to the artist through co-presence with an avatar persona, and chat with likeminded music lovers as they listen. These new capabilities enable an artiste who has a global audience to establish a home for their fans to listen, connect, and engage.”

Building LoveTALK was no small feat. The album came together through a fully remote collaboration process, with contributors working across geographies and time zones. “LoveTALK was a complex project, both because of the recording process and the technology. All of the musicians recorded remotely, sending in new files regularly for us to integrate into the song, which added complexity. The innovation behind building out an entire virtual world was just as challenging, as there is a lot of thought required to present music in a thoughtful visual way.” He credits 3D designer Jil Shah for translating that vision into form. “Jil Shah, a talented 3D designer, led the effort to present the album in 3D art that captured the essence of the songs. The merger of music and technology wasn’t easy, but it was certainly worth it.”

A major draw of the album lies in its powerhouse collaborations, with each voice adding emotional depth to the narrative. “I sought out messengers for the music who could capture the emotion of the lyrics and the melody in their vocals. It was an honour to work with the singers that I did.” He points to moments that stand out. “Neeti did an amazing job on Jaanu Naa, specifically with an improvisation at the end that captures the confusion and chaos that comes with trying to win back love. Benny brought inspirational energy to Bikhra, a song about never giving up on your dreams. In each song, the singer helped move the story of the album along through their memorable delivery of the composition,” he says.

Looking ahead, Vivek is thinking both as an artiste and a builder. “I see a lot of promise in blending R&B with subtle touches of Bollywood and will start introducing new songs that appeal to that audience. I am also excited to work with other artistes who are interested in showcasing and monetising their art using the platform.”

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