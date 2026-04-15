Why Asha Bhosle kept coming back to Kolkata: A forgotten interview with Salil Chowdhury reveals

Asha Bhosle’s relationship with 'Calcutta' was more than just a professional stop. The late singer was fluent in Bengali, and her songs are considered definitive classics of the 'adhunik' Bangla music genre or modern bengali music.

Asha’s tryst with Bengal began in the fifties with her first Bengali duet, composed by Manna Dey. She quickly became a staple of the Durga Pujo season, a time when legendary singers would release "Pooja Specials." She worked extensively with the titans of Bengali music, including Salil Chowdhury, Sudhin Dasgupta, Nachiketa Ghosh, and Hemanta Mukherjee.

Asha Bhosle and the warmth of Bengal: A look back at her 70-year bond Kolkata

Her relevance continued in the 80s and 90s when her signature songs like "Emon Madhur Sandhyay," "Chokhe Naame Brishti," and "Gun Gun Kare Mon" remained radio staples in Kolkata.

In 2018, the Government of West Bengal conferred upon her the Bangabibhushan, the state’s highest civilian award. Asha Bhosle's last-ever recorded Bengali song, "Ebar Pujoy Elaam Phire," was released in 2018.

In an old interview with music director and songwriter Salil Chowdhury, Asha Bhosle had talked extensively about her bond with 'Calcutta' and why she felt so drawn to the city.