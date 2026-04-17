Jonita on Chicchubuddi, breaking boxes and finding a more collaborative voice in Indian music

Even though she works across multiple languages, her approach to singing remains consistent in one important way. It is not the language that defines how she performs a song. “I don’t think the approach changes as per the language; it mostly changes as per the meaning. When I was recording the song, I was fortunate to have Adivi Sesh in the room with me, guiding both my diction and expressions,” Jonita explains.

That process becomes especially important when working in a language that isn’t entirely familiar. The technical aspects can be guided, but the emotional clarity still has to come from within — and she is candid about the fact that it isn’t always seamless. “Singing in languages I do not know definitely expands my identity because I get to explore different sounds and reach new audiences, but it also challenges me. Ultimately, when I sing in foreign languages, it’s kind of like singing gibberish. That balance between challenging and rewarding is what keeps things exciting for me,” she says. There is honesty in the way she describes that experience. It is simply part of the process .

Over time, her role within a song has also evolved. Earlier, it may have been about stepping in and delivering what was required. Now, there is a stronger sense of involvement. “I think now I naturally look for a bit more involvement than I did earlier. Even in subtle ways like phrasing, texture, or energy, I like being part of shaping how the song comes across. It’s very collaborative, and I do value having that space to contribute,” Jonita notes. These are not dramatic shifts. They are small, precise decisions that influence how a song feels when it reaches the listener, the way a line is held, the way a word is softened, the way energy moves within a phrase.

At the same time, this growing awareness also makes her more selective. Not every song needs to be a yes. “I think over time you realise that not everything has to be the right fit. It’s important to feel connected to what you’re putting your voice to, and sometimes that means stepping back from things that don’t align,” she reflects. There is clarity in that approach. It allows her to stay connected to her work in a way that feels honest. Saying no becomes part of maintaining that connection, rather than something to avoid.

When she reflects on her journey, a few songs stand out as defining moments — not necessarily because of their scale, but because of what they shift internally. One of them is Kahaan Hoon Main from Highway. “There have been a few, but I think singing Kahaan Hoon Main from Highway is an unforgettable milestone. It has shaped the way I approach singing a song, and I’m so grateful to have had the experience of singing it,” she says.

Over the years, she has become aware of the patterns within the industry. There is often an expectation for female voices to fit into certain categories. “I think those perceptions definitely exist. But I’ve always tried to approach music with a sense of openness and not limit myself to one space. I’m sure some people only think of me as suiting specific types of songs, but I think my discography proves that I don’t belong in just one box,” Jonita points out. Rather than pushing against those expectations directly, she allows her work to expand beyond them. By moving across genres and industries, she creates her own range instead of being defined by one.