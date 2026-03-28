Surabhi Dashputra brings a fresh Punjabi pop sound with ‘Ludhiyane Waleya’

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I come from a Maharashtrian family and a classical background, but Punjabi has always felt very familiar to me. The school I studied in had Punjabi management, so I grew up hearing and learning the language from a young age. It became a natural part of my childhood and that connection has stayed with me. When I first heard the scratch of Ludhiyane Waleya, I immediately felt, “I have to sing this.” The tune was lively, cheerful and instantly addictive. That excitement was enough for me to step into Punjabi pop again, because the song felt like it belonged to me.