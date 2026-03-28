Surabhi Dashputra brings a fresh Punjabi pop sound with Ludhiyane Waleya
Blending classical training with a fresh pop sensibility, singer Surabhi Dashputra steps into a vibrant new space with Ludhiyane Waleya, a Punjabi track that celebrates hometown pride, individuality and youthful confidence. Produced by UK-based composer Arjuna Harjai, the song brings together global production with the bold, infectious energy of Punjabi music, creating a sound that is both rooted and contemporary. In a conversation with us, she speaks about staying true to her vocal style, working with Arjuna across cities and the joy of exploring new musical genres.
You come from a classical background. What made you try a Punjabi pop song like Ludhiyane Waleya now?
I come from a Maharashtrian family and a classical background, but Punjabi has always felt very familiar to me. The school I studied in had Punjabi management, so I grew up hearing and learning the language from a young age. It became a natural part of my childhood and that connection has stayed with me. When I first heard the scratch of Ludhiyane Waleya, I immediately felt, “I have to sing this.” The tune was lively, cheerful and instantly addictive. That excitement was enough for me to step into Punjabi pop again, because the song felt like it belonged to me.
How did you keep your original singing style while doing a more modern, upbeat track?
I approached the song with the same honesty I bring to my classical and soulful work, but I kept the tone light. In this track, I used the bolder side of my voice because the lyrics by Geet Sagar were strong and Arjuna Harjai had composed the tune in a very expressive way. The composition had a certain power to it, so I opened up my voice more and delivered it with strength and clarity. Even with that shift in tone, I stayed true to my natural singing style.
The song talks about hometown pride and confidence. What does that mean to you?
Hometown pride, for me, is about remembering the place that shaped you. It gives you a sense of belonging and inner strength. When you stay connected to your roots, confidence starts to feel effortless. That feeling of warmth and comfort is something I wanted to reflect through my singing in this track.
How was it working with Arjuna Harjai and what did he bring to the song?
Working with Arjuna Harjai always feels very organic because we have a long history of creating music together. Our first collaboration, O Soniye, sung by Arijit Singh, was also the first Punjabi song I ever wrote, so our journey goes back many years. For Ludhiyane Waleya, he was in the UK and I was in Mumbai, but that never became a barrier for us. He guided the entire process from there while I recorded here. He brings clarity, focus and a fresh musical instinct that always pushes me to give my best. I trust his vision completely.
Did you have to change the way you sing while recording this track?
Not really. I didn’t have to change my technique, just the expression. The song has a playful and cheerful vibe, so I kept the energy bright. It was more about enjoying the moment while singing than adjusting my voice. It was more about the feel than the technique.
Do you plan to do more songs like this in the future?
Yes, definitely. I enjoy exploring new genres and songs like this keep me growing as an artiste. If a composition excites me the way this one did, I would love to do more.
What do you hope listeners feel when they hear this song?
I hope they feel the same joy I felt while recording it. The track has a catchy flow and an easy, happy vibe and I want people to enjoy that energy. It’s the kind of song that can instantly lift your mood, so I hope listeners smile, groove with it and simply feel good when they hear it.
Ludhiyane Waleya is streaming on all audio platforms.
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