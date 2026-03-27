What truly sustains a relationship is the commitment that follows: Singer Dikshant on his latest track, Saajan
Love in all its forms associates itself with a myriad of emotions. For singer-songwriter and composer Dikshant, known best for his hit indie track Aankhon Se Batana (which amassed 300 million streams across different platforms), this subject seems to always find a different shade with every songwriting attempt. This time around, the season of love called for a new composition called Saajan — a soft rock ballad exploring new beginnings in a marriage from the groom’s perspective. Here’s the talented artiste, breaking down the idea behind the track for us while also decoding virality in music today:
Dikshant explores emotional depths of marriage in new track 'Saajan'
What inspired you to explore the perspective of a groom during a wedding? What thoughts does your subject explore?
Weddings in India are often portrayed from a celebratory lens but I was more interested in the emotional shift that happens in that moment. A groom is standing at the edge of a completely new life. There is excitement but also responsibility, vulnerability and a quiet awareness that everything is about to change. With Saajan, I wanted to explore that inner world. The song reflects the emotional weight of commitment and the idea of stepping into a promise that goes far beyond the ceremony itself.
Would you view Saajan more as a romantic tribute or a realistic look at the commitment required in a marriage?
It is both but if I had to choose, it leans more toward realism. Romance is beautiful but what truly sustains a relationship is the commitment that follows. The song acknowledges that love is not just about grand moments it is about choosing someone every day even when life becomes ordinary or difficult. That honesty was important to me while writing it.
Do you like to experiment more or delve deeper into familiar sounds and themes?
For me songwriting always begins with emotion or a story. Sometimes it starts with a melody sometimes with a line that refuses to leave my head. There is no fixed method. I do like experimenting but not for the sake of novelty. My focus is always on whether the song feels honest. If a simple arrangement with just a guitar and voice communicates the emotion better, I will choose that over anything more elaborate.
As someone who experienced becoming viral recently with your song Aankhon Se Batana, what have you noticed about the consumption of music in India currently?
One thing I have noticed is that listeners today are extremely open. They are not limited to one genre or language anymore. A song can start from a small corner of the internet and travel across the country if people genuinely connect with it. At the same time, virality is unpredictable. You cannot design it. What you can do is focus on making something sincere. When people find their own emotions inside a song, that is when it begins to spread.
Saajan is streaming across platforms.