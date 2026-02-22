Neeti Mohan speaks about her new song, Aasma Aasma, from Do Deewane Seher Mein
The melodious voice behind popular tracks like Nainowaale Ne, Haal-E-Dil and Jiya Re, Neeti Mohan has dropped yet another feel-good romantic number, Aasma Aasma, from the Mrunal Thakur–Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein, which releases today. We speak with Neeti about her song, what goes into saying yes to projects, and more.
What made you say ‘yes’ to Aasma Aasma?
I found Aasma Aasma to be fresh. Also, the music composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab has been doing some amazing work in the South industry, and this is his debut composition in Hindi. When I heard the song for the first time, I found the melody strong, yet very breezy, and I thought this could be the song for romance and travel this season. I loved the lyrics too.
What factors help you say ‘yes’ to a song?
Well, for me, the lyrics and the intention of the song have to be pure and organic. If the lyrics and melody are like a beautiful marriage, well-balanced, complementing each other, I feel the song would work. When the lyrics do justice to the melody and vice versa, that’s when I’m inclined to say yes.
However, that is not always the case. Sometimes, it’s not even about the melody or the lyrics, it’s just the vibe of the song.
The music video offers a glimpse of an old-school romance. Do you believe in old-school romances?
I am a romantic, and we have grown up watching romantic videos. The kind of romance we see in songs and movies makes us feel good, and we also want similar kinds of experiences in our lives. So yes, I am absolutely up for singing romantic songs. Old-school romance is just so cute…the small things, the little gestures mean a lot to me.
How has your journey been so far?
I think it’s exciting to be part of the music industry. It is one of the best decisions in my life, to do music. Yes, there have been a lot of changes over the years. There was an era when I started out as a pop artiste in the band Aasma, and then I progressed towards playback singing. A lot of concerts came after, and now I am back to doing a lot of independent music.
Independent music is so much fun, but at the same time, dubbing film songs is equally exciting. I’ve seen a lot of changes, and independent music being on the rise is a good sign, as people are able to express themselves the way they want to. They are able to choose songs they want to put out because sometimes in playback songs, it only has to be about the story of the film.
Two of your sisters, Shakti and Mukti, are great dancers. You can dance really well. Are you a trained dancer as well? If yes, then what made you pursue music?
My sisters are professional dancers. At one point, I was taking Bharatanatyam and Kathak classes as well, but at the same time, I was training in music. I used to love both and couldn’t just pick one. But I feel what made me finally pursue music was probably because music chose me. When I won a reality show, V Popstars, that’s when I felt that okay, this is it, and I have to now give more importance to music in my life.
Are you exploring any entrepreneurial ventures?
Yes, it’s always something you want to explore alongside being an artiste. Right now, I am just busy producing my independent music. I am also a mother. My hands are full right now, but I’m just getting the hang of understanding music marketing and business as I’m releasing more songs. My second single will be released very soon, and I’ve produced the video and the music. So that’s the kind of entrepreneurial work I am doing as a musician. I’m excited to take on more responsibilities.
So many accolades in life, which one is the closest?
I think every accolade, everything you’re praised for, is memorable, and that becomes a benchmark to do better, but winning a prestigious award for my very first songs, Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year, and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hain Jaan, was totally unexpected and is definitely the most memorable.
Upcoming projects?