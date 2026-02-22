Neeti Mohan speaks about her new song, Aasma Aasma, from Do Deewane Seher Mein

A

I think it’s exciting to be part of the music industry. It is one of the best decisions in my life, to do music. Yes, there have been a lot of changes over the years. There was an era when I started out as a pop artiste in the band Aasma, and then I progressed towards playback singing. A lot of concerts came after, and now I am back to doing a lot of independent music.

Independent music is so much fun, but at the same time, dubbing film songs is equally exciting. I’ve seen a lot of changes, and independent music being on the rise is a good sign, as people are able to express themselves the way they want to. They are able to choose songs they want to put out because sometimes in playback songs, it only has to be about the story of the film.