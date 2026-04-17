‘Khat’ singer Navjot Ahuja hints at India tour

Young Navjot from Jaipur began his musical journey as a writer, rather than a singer. He chose the pen and lyrics as a tool to process the meditative nature of music and express his feelings to the world. After over a decade, he connected with his fans once again. And this time, not just with his words but even with his voice. Khat became an overnight sensation across India and even travelled to other parts of the world.

Navjot mentions, “Khat changed my position, not me.” He goes on to give an insight how the entire song and what followed, thereafter, was unplanned and spontaneous. He mentions, “Honestly, nothing about this was planned. Khat came from a very real, personal space, so seeing the kind of love it’s received has been surreal. What’s been most special is how deeply people are connecting with it- in ways that feel honest and personal to them.” The true to reality lyrics and meaning of the song can be attributed to its fame and personal connect with the fans.