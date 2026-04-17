‘Khat’ singer Navjot Ahuja hints at India tour

The lyrics of Navjot Ahuja’s viral song Khat could not have been any more grounded to reality. After the song has been steadily winning hearts and music charts all over the world, the indie singer now opens up about future plans, and there might be a surprise for his fans in India.
Young Navjot from Jaipur began his musical journey as a writer, rather than a singer. He chose the pen and lyrics as a tool to process the meditative nature of music and express his feelings to the world. After over a decade, he connected with his fans once again. And this time, not just with his words but even with his voice. Khat became an overnight sensation across India and even travelled to other parts of the world.
Navjot mentions, “Khat changed my position, not me.” He goes on to give an insight how the entire song and what followed, thereafter, was unplanned and spontaneous. He mentions, “Honestly, nothing about this was planned. Khat came from a very real, personal space, so seeing the kind of love it’s received has been surreal. What’s been most special is how deeply people are connecting with it- in ways that feel honest and personal to them.” The true to reality lyrics and meaning of the song can be attributed to its fame and personal connect with the fans.
With the super success of the song, what changed for Navjot. To this he answers, “I’m still the same. I don’t really think of it in terms of peaks or milestones for me, it’s just another step in the journey. The process hasn’t really changed for me. I still approach music the same way, just trying to stay true to what I feel.”
With the craze around Khat growing all around as it tops the charts and dominates the reel scores, Navjot plans to connect more closely to his audience by taking his music to them. He also points towards a possible India tour in the future. He signs off by saying, “I’ve wanted to take these songs into real spaces and share that emotion more closely with people.”