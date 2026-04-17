Lost Stories and Jai Dhir reimagine ‘Marigold Soundsystem II’ as an intimate acoustic ode to Indian love stories

When Indian festivities, like a wedding, are the subject of exploration in art, the occurrence of magic is inevitable. That was also what music producer/DJ duo Lost Stories — Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi — intended to sonically capture when they first set out to explore the myriad of emotions that Indian love stories make us feel with their 2025 EP Marigold Soundsystem II. Now, the folk-influenced electro-pop sound of the tracks — Khayal (The Promise), Jahaan (The Connection), Hoor (The Anticipation) and Sunehra (The Celebration) that blended Indian classical instruments — is being traded for a more stripped-back acoustic take. The duo’s prominence is no secret — Leja had a defining role in Netflix’s Mismatched Season 3 and Taaj, alongside Leja, also found a spot in the Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan-starrer Loveyapa.

While the popular duo are not new to producing popular earworms with exciting collaborations — case in point, their collaborative mega hit single with Anuv Jain — Arz Kiya Hai — for Coke Studio, this stripped-back version of Marigold Soundsystem II was a result of a particularly interesting collaboration with Jai Dhir, another promising artist who also worked on the lyrics for the original EP. The trio of musicians took a trip to Pondicherry to write and document new music and this became a path to exploring how beautiful this celebration of Indian love stories can be in their intimate renditions. The attempt by Lost Stories for this version was to highlight celebrations and emotions within love more intimately — a notion echoed by Jai. “These songs are about the in-between moments, the glances, the anticipation, the emotions you feel but don’t always express. That’s where this project really lives,” he adds. With the release just a few days old, Rishab joins us in a chat to further delve into why this range of releases is so special to them, how the reception to the original EP prompted deeper exploration of such intimate sounds and lots more.