Traffic co-founder Dave Mason passes away at 79

A representative for the musician's family confirmed the tragic news and a statement was released on his Instagram account. "It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason. On Sunday, April 19, after cooking an amazing dinner with his beloved wife Winifred, he sat down to take a nap with sweet Star (the maltese) at his feet. He passed away peacefully, in his favourite chair, surrounded by the beautiful Carson Valley that he loved so much. A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end".

The statement concluded, "He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted. His legacy will be cherished forever." Dave leaves behind his wife Winifred Wilson and his daughter Danielle.

Dave Mason was born in Worcester, United Kingdom and grew up there. He contributed to rock music throughout his career and in 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for being one of the founding members of Traffic.

Traffic was founded in 1967 in Birmingham by Dave Mason, Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood, the original four. Dave had briefly left the band after their first album, Mr. Fantasy released. He came back in 1971 and 2004. His last work, A Shade Of Blues, came in 2023.