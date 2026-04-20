T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar’s brother, Darshan Kumar passes away

Darshan Kumar, the younger brother of the T-series founder Gulshan Kumar, passed away on April 18 in Delhi. He was 70 years old.

Darshan Kumar dies at 70

Several members from the music industry, along with other well-wishers, offered their tributes to the deceased on social media.

Singer Mika Singh was one of the first to share the unfortunate news through a post on his official Instagram handle. He wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Just heard the heartbreaking news that Darshan Kumar ji, the owner of T-Series, has left us with his beautiful memories. He was truly a great man and always so helpful. He launched and supported so many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. (sic)”