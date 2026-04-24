One Music Festival Bengaluru: Romain Garcia talks music, mood and the dancefloor

Set 31 Floors above the city, with the skyline moving from gold to electric blue, Bengaluru prepares for a night of high-energy music that stretches from sunset into the early hours. This weekend, the city hosts One Music Festival, an elevated open-air experience at High Ultra Lounge, located within the Sheraton Grand Brigade Gateway. Organised by Pumproom, the festival brings together a mix of international and homegrown melodic talent, with Romain Garcia headlining alongside UK-based duo My Friend and a strong lineup of Indian artists, including Varun Fernandes, Parallel Voices, Blu Attic, Tre’ and Aaadi.

Known for his emotionally charged, melody-driven approach to house and techno, Romain returns to the garden city, which has steadily built a relationship with his sound. Ahead of his set, we spoke to him about reading a room, building energy and staying instinctive in a format that resists rigidity.