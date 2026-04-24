One Music Festival Bengaluru: Romain Garcia talks music, mood and the dancefloor
Set 31 Floors above the city, with the skyline moving from gold to electric blue, Bengaluru prepares for a night of high-energy music that stretches from sunset into the early hours. This weekend, the city hosts One Music Festival, an elevated open-air experience at High Ultra Lounge, located within the Sheraton Grand Brigade Gateway. Organised by Pumproom, the festival brings together a mix of international and homegrown melodic talent, with Romain Garcia headlining alongside UK-based duo My Friend and a strong lineup of Indian artists, including Varun Fernandes, Parallel Voices, Blu Attic, Tre’ and Aaadi.
Known for his emotionally charged, melody-driven approach to house and techno, Romain returns to the garden city, which has steadily built a relationship with his sound. Ahead of his set, we spoke to him about reading a room, building energy and staying instinctive in a format that resists rigidity.
You’re performing at a rooftop, sunset-to-night festival. How do you approach building a set for an atmosphere like this?
I’m just really happy to be back in Bengaluru, it’s crazy how many people listen to my music here! For a rooftop sunset vibe, I’ll probably start very melodic, emotional and slowly move into something more high energy but honestly, I don’t really prepare my sets. I just go with the feeling.
Your music sits in a melodic, emotional space within house and techno. What draws you to that sound?
What I love is being able to tell stories while making people dance. I can express things I love, emotions, but still keep people moving. You can smile, scream, cry, remember things — all while dancing. I love that.
What do you look for in a crowd?
I’m just looking for harmony — people being happy, dancing together, no barriers and I know the Bengaluru crowd, it’s always special. It’s kind of a yearly meeting for me with them, I really can’t wait!
With constant travel, how do you avoid burnout?
Honestly, we’re lucky coming from France, we play quite early in our body clock here. Drink a lot of water, eat butter chicken, sleep and try to do a bit of sport.
What’s next?
After making an album, it’s always a bit hard to answer that. I’m still riding the Eurêka wave, but at the same time I’m looking for new things to say. A new step, but still melodic, still made for dancing.
INR 699 onwards. April 25, 4pm onwards. At Malleshwaram.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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