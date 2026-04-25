International Jazz Day 2026 in Bengaluru brings concerts, workshops and interactive sessions

Presented by The Bangalore School of Music in collaboration with Alliance Française Bangalore and Goethe-Institut, the International Jazz Day 2026 edition unfolds from April 24 to 30, 2026. While the previous year stretched across an even wider footprint of eight venues, this year’s format is more distilled — less about scale and more about deepening engagement within each space.

Here are what you need to know about the International Jazz Day 2026 edition in Bengaluru

The event will begin at Goethe-Institut, moving through venues including The Bangalore School of Music, Alliance Française de Bangalore, the Bangalore International Centre and Science Gallery. This year’s edition includes evening concerts, afternoon showcases and interactive sessions bringing together a diverse mix of artistes, students and audiences — offering the city multiple ways to experience jazz.

Jagadeesh MR, Director of Culture & International Relations and Head of Jazz & Contemporary Department at the The Bangalore School of Music, tells us that the festival is as much about shaping musicians as it is about presenting them. “Events like these shape musicians more than they shape festivals,” he says.

It’s a perspective that shifts attention from the final performance to the process behind it. In a genre like jazz — where improvisation and instinct take precedence, creating spaces for versatile musicians to play becomes essential. Therefore extending the festival across multiple days and spaces allows a wide range of people to engage with it in different ways.

The move across multiple venues continues to be intentional, even as the number narrows this year. “The idea has always been to explore different facets of jazz,” Jagadeesh explains, pointing to the diversity of musicianship on display — from emerging artistes to seasoned practitioners. Each venue carries its own rhythm, allowing audiences to encounter jazz in varied contexts rather than a single, unified format. In a city like Bengaluru, where genres constantly overlap and evolve, jazz still occupies a quieter corner. “It’s still niche,” he admits, “but there’s a lot of interest being generated — as an inclusive, global music and as an art form with tremendous reach,” he adds. That growing curiosity is what the festival builds on, offering both accessibility and depth.