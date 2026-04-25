International Jazz Day 2026 in Bengaluru brings concerts, workshops and interactive sessions

Presented by The Bangalore School of Music in collaboration with Alliance Française Bangalore and Goethe-Institut, the International Jazz Day 2026 edition unfolds from April 24 to 30, 2026. While the previous year stretched across an even wider footprint of eight venues, this year’s format is more distilled — less about scale and more about deepening engagement within each space.
The event will begin at Goethe-Institut, moving through venues including The Bangalore School of Music, Alliance Française de Bangalore, the Bangalore International Centre and Science Gallery. This year’s edition includes evening concerts, afternoon showcases and interactive sessions bringing together a diverse mix of artistes, students and audiences — offering the city multiple ways to experience jazz.
Jagadeesh MR, Director of Culture & International Relations and Head of Jazz & Contemporary Department at the The Bangalore School of Music, tells us that the festival is as much about shaping musicians as it is about presenting them. “Events like these shape musicians more than they shape festivals,” he says.
It’s a perspective that shifts attention from the final performance to the process behind it. In a genre like jazz — where improvisation and instinct take precedence, creating spaces for versatile musicians to play becomes essential. Therefore extending the festival across multiple days and spaces allows a wide range of people to engage with it in different ways.
The move across multiple venues continues to be intentional, even as the number narrows this year. “The idea has always been to explore different facets of jazz,” Jagadeesh explains, pointing to the diversity of musicianship on display — from emerging artistes to seasoned practitioners. Each venue carries its own rhythm, allowing audiences to encounter jazz in varied contexts rather than a single, unified format. In a city like Bengaluru, where genres constantly overlap and evolve, jazz still occupies a quieter corner. “It’s still niche,” he admits, “but there’s a lot of interest being generated — as an inclusive, global music and as an art form with tremendous reach,” he adds. That growing curiosity is what the festival builds on, offering both accessibility and depth.
This inclusivity extends to the way the lineup is curated. Unlike many festivals that focus on a specific bracket of artistes, this celebration consciously spans generations. “From children, teenagers and young adults to middle-aged and senior musicians — that’s how we’ve always curated it,” he says. The result is not just a programme, but a continuum — one where different stages of musical journeys intersect.
The festival this time, introduces formats that invite audiences to engage more actively — with elements like jazz poetry and jazz ballet. “Jazz has so many aspects to it,” Jagadeesh notes. “It’s always creative, it expands imagination and it thrives on interaction,” he tells us.
This decision marks a subtle but significant change in direction. “Jazz doesn’t live in a museum. It has to be kept alive and in the moment,” he avers. By moving towards interactive sessions, the festival attempts to break the passive experience of listening, turning audiences into participants rather than observers.
These celebrations also play a crucial role in enlightening younger audiences every year. Over time, Jagadeesh has noticed a steady shift. “Young people often come to support their friends but there’s also a growing interest in listening to older mentors,” he points out. The monthly sessions of Café Jazz, which aims at building a community of jazz musicians in the city, have become key in fostering this exchange, encouraging collaborations that extend beyond the festival itself.
At the same time, organising a non-commercial festival comes with its own set of challenges. Staying aligned with the ethos of UNESCO’s International Jazz Day while managing all the resources efficiently was of priority for Jagadeesh for this edition. “Jazz is always in the moment,” Jagadeesh reflects despite the technicalities. Making such a festival happen is similar to playing Jazz as he says, “the only way to get better at it is by actually playing. No amount of theory helps.”
Entry free (Registrations required for events at BIC & Science Gallery). April 24 to April 30. Across locations.
Written by Avantika Roy
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