How Ayan Mukherjee and Barnini Chakraborty’s music video Opekkhay is not about arrival

Musical short Opekkhay explores waiting as a lived condition, it is a space where individual and collective experiences merge, reciprocating with time and existence. According to Ayan Mukherjee, interdisciplinary art practitioner and lyricist, composer of Opekkhay, "It moves through fragments of memory, repetition, and quiet endurance, where voices coexist, burn, and persist—not in arrival, but within the act of waiting itself," The song sees vocals by Barnini Chakraborty.

Barnini Chakraborty sung Opekkhay is not about arrival!

Opekkhay unfolds as a quiet yet persistent meditation on waiting, not as a passive act, but as a slow, consuming state of being. The voice within the song does not stand alone; it is not only about a singular voice, but about the many voices that inhabit our times and spaces, lives suspended across different dimensions, each carrying their own reasons to wait. It speaks of people and existences that stretch beyond borders, creeds, and colours, of lives bound by an invisible, shared condition. Within this expanse, the voice exists alongside unnamed presences, “they”, fragments, memories, fallen moments, or perhaps versions of the self that continue to accompany this endurance.