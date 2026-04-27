How Ayan Mukherjee and Barnini Chakraborty’s music video Opekkhay is not about arrival

Musical short Opekkhay explores waiting as a lived condition, it is a space where individual and collective experiences merge, reciprocating with time and existence. According to Ayan Mukherjee, interdisciplinary art practitioner and lyricist, composer of Opekkhay, "It moves through fragments of memory, repetition, and quiet endurance, where voices coexist, burn, and persist—not in arrival, but within the act of waiting itself," The song sees vocals by Barnini Chakraborty.
Opekkhay unfolds as a quiet yet persistent meditation on waiting, not as a passive act, but as a slow, consuming state of being. The voice within the song does not stand alone; it is not only about a singular voice, but about the many voices that inhabit our times and spaces, lives suspended across different dimensions, each carrying their own reasons to wait. It speaks of people and existences that stretch beyond borders, creeds, and colours, of lives bound by an invisible, shared condition. Within this expanse, the voice exists alongside unnamed presences, “they”, fragments, memories, fallen moments, or perhaps versions of the self that continue to accompany this endurance.
The narrative moves through a landscape where time sheds itself like fallen leaves, counted and recounted in futile rituals. Within this repetition, waiting becomes animate, it breathes, lingers, and grows beside the self, no longer external but deeply embodied. There is an intimacy in this shared existence: A silent holding of hands, a warmth that is almost absent, carried through numb, unresponsive breaths. In this stillness, both the self and the collective drift into a state of quiet surrender, aware, yet unable to step beyond.
Visually and emotionally, the song resides in a space between red and black, a recurring image that suggests embers beneath darkness, a glow that refuses to extinguish. This interplay becomes a shared emotional terrain, where desire, exhaustion, resistance, and quiet resilience coexist, not just within an individual, but across lives and histories that continue to burn in parallel.
The act of burning returns, again and again, not only as destruction, but as persistence. Both the self and these accompanying presences burn, fade, and reignite within the same continuum, held together by an unspoken, shared anticipation.
Ultimately, Opekkhay is not about arrival. It is about inhabiting the threshold, where waiting is no longer something one does, but something one becomes.
Opekkhay is currently streaming on all music listening platforms.
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