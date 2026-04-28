Months after AI misuse, Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice and likeness

Pop icon Taylor Swift is safeguarding her interests as an artiste. The singer-songwriter has taken a new legal step seemingly aimed at protecting her identity in the age of AI, following in the footsteps of actor Matthew McConaughey.

Taylor Swift files to trademark applications with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

Taylor’s company recently filed three trademark applications with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. Two relate to sound trademarks covering her voice, one is “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift”, and the other is “Hey, it’s Taylor”.