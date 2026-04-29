Jyotsna Srikanth on the rerelease of her EP ‘Bangalore Dreams’

Much like the vibrancy of the Bengaluru crowd, car natic violinisth’s jazz project, Jyotsna Carnatic Jazz Trio combines the shades of a beautiful city, transcending its cultures, sounds and emotions into the EP that started it all for them in 2015 — Bangalore Dreams.

“Through this project, I wanted to bring together my grounding in carnatic music with the freedom of jazz improvisation, creating something that feels both rooted and open,” notes Jyotsna while introducing the project that has been rereleased by the trio under the Tala Root Records label — a sub record label under the Women-only label Femme Music.

The city will also see the freedom of jazz improvisation being echoed in a live performance shortly, where the Jyotsna Carnatic Jazz Trio will present the timeless diversity of sounds that the violin can offer. Ahead of that performance, we rope in the talented musician for a chat with us for a deeper delve into the Bengaluru associations of the EP, her love story with the violin and lots more