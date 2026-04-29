Jyotsna Srikanth on the rerelease of her EP ‘Bangalore Dreams’
Much like the vibrancy of the Bengaluru crowd, car natic violinisth’s jazz project, Jyotsna Carnatic Jazz Trio combines the shades of a beautiful city, transcending its cultures, sounds and emotions into the EP that started it all for them in 2015 — Bangalore Dreams.
“Through this project, I wanted to bring together my grounding in carnatic music with the freedom of jazz improvisation, creating something that feels both rooted and open,” notes Jyotsna while introducing the project that has been rereleased by the trio under the Tala Root Records label — a sub record label under the Women-only label Femme Music.
The city will also see the freedom of jazz improvisation being echoed in a live performance shortly, where the Jyotsna Carnatic Jazz Trio will present the timeless diversity of sounds that the violin can offer. Ahead of that performance, we rope in the talented musician for a chat with us for a deeper delve into the Bengaluru associations of the EP, her love story with the violin and lots more
Jyotsna Srikant delves into the timeless diversity of the violin, her journey with it and the spark that lighted the creation of Bangalore dreams
Re-releasing an EP after 11 years feels similar to revisiting an old diary. What is it about your journey with the violin that you seem to cherish the most even today?
It truly feels like revisiting an old diary. When I listen to these recordings today, what I cherish most is the lifelong journey I have shared with the violin. It has been my voice, my companion and my means of expressing emotions that words often cannot capture. What I value even more is how the relationship with the instrument has grown over the years. In the earlier days, it was about discovery, energy and pushing creative boundaries. Today, it continues to inspire me with the same freshness, while bringing a deeper sense of understanding, maturity and gratitude. Even now, the violin remains central to my life — constantly evolving with me and opening new creative possibilities. These recordings remind me not only of where I was at that time, but also of how meaningful and relevant that journey remains in the present.
Which raga would you say best represents the Bengaluru of today versus the Bengaluru of a decade ago?
There isn’t one particular raga that can represent an entire city. Bengaluru has many dif ferent moods, cultures and identities, so several ragas could reflect its character. The Bengaluru of a decade ago perhaps felt calmer, more spacious and rooted in tradition, which could be associated with ragas that evoke serenity and warmth. Today’s Bengaluru is far more cosmopolitan, energetic and fast-paced, so one might also think of ragas that carry vibrancy, movement and modern dynamism. Ragas are also closely connected to different times of the day: morning, afternoon, evening and night and Bengaluru itself transforms beautifully through those hours. The peaceful greenery of an early morning neighbourhood, the rush of the afternoon city, the colourful cultural evenings and the lively late-night energy all create very different moods. That is why no single raga can define Bengaluru; it is a city of many layers and each layer can find expression in a different musical mood.
What does it mean to you to have this project housed under Tala Root Records?
It means a great deal to me. A label with a clear commitment to celebrating and amplifying female voices in the jazz and classical space gives the release an added sense of purpose and belonging. For me personally, it feels especially meaningful because I have experienced a great deal of gender bias within the i music field in South India. It is not just about re-releasing a project, but also about placing it within a community that champions creativity, individuality and the contribution of women in music. That gives this release a more deeper personal significance.
For those who will be coming to your show and are used to traditional carnatic katcheris, what is the one jazz element in Bangalore Dreams that you think will most surprise them?
I think the element that may surprise them most is hearing the violin played in five different world styles within one project. The violin is so often associated with a particular classical approach, but in Bangalore Dreams, it moves across diverse musical languages while still retaining its emotional depth and identity. I feel listeners will enjoy discovering how versatile the instrument can be — adapting to jazz influences, global textures and contemporary expressions, while still carrying the soulfulness they associate with the violin. That blend of familiarity and surprise is what makes the experience special.
INR 1,499. May 2, 9:30 pm onwards. At The Huming Tree, Indiranagar, Benglauru.