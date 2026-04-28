Lady Gaga and Doechii wear Gaurav Gupta couture in Runway music video from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Collaborative track Runway by Lady Gaga and Doechii which released on April 27, 2026, is a music drop from upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. It looks expensive in concept, in execution, and very literally in what they’re wearing.
At the centre of that visual narrative is Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. His couture is shorthand for futuristic drama. Gaurav’s rise from the Indian couture circuit to global red carpets has been about carving a distinct visual language. He masters in liquid-like drapes, sculptural corsetry, and silhouettes that look engineered. Gaurav offers recognisable design identity, that's why people all over the world keep circling back to him when they want impact and not predictability.
Lady Gaga wore a pearly white, fully embellished celestial corseted bodysuit in the music video. The surface was dense with crystals and pearl-like accents, catching light from every angle, while the corsetry carved out a hyper-defined form—structured, almost armored, but still fluid in motion. It’s classic Gaga: theatrical, hyper-feminine, and just a little intimidating.
Doechii, on the other hand plays the counterpoint with a black corseted catsuit that leans hard into edge. Her black corseted bodysuit came studded with spikes and metal hardware, layered over a sequinned base that added depth rather than sparkle-for-sparkle’s sake. Crystal detailing tied it back to Gaga’s look. She had her hair up in two long pigtails. The look doesn’t soften her presence in any way.
Gaurav Gupta's official Instagram post mentioned that both the looks were constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. With over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface.
If Lady Gaga’s look in the music video is polished, Doechii’s is chaotic. Together, the styling does what the best fashion moments do—it tells a story without spelling it out. Light versus shadow, refinement versus rebellion, couture versus confrontation. Gupta’s designs anchor both ends of that spectrum, proving his particular relevance right now: he doesn’t just dress stars, he builds visual worlds for them to exist in.
And for a film franchise synonymous with high fashion, this kind of pre-release world-building isn’t just smart—it’s necessary. The runway, clearly, has already begun.
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