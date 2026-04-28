Lady Gaga and Doechii wear Gaurav Gupta couture in Runway music video from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Gaurav Gupta's official Instagram post mentioned that both the looks were constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. With over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface.

If Lady Gaga’s look in the music video is polished, Doechii’s is chaotic. Together, the styling does what the best fashion moments do—it tells a story without spelling it out. Light versus shadow, refinement versus rebellion, couture versus confrontation. Gupta’s designs anchor both ends of that spectrum, proving his particular relevance right now: he doesn’t just dress stars, he builds visual worlds for them to exist in.

And for a film franchise synonymous with high fashion, this kind of pre-release world-building isn’t just smart—it’s necessary. The runway, clearly, has already begun.