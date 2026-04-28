Lady Gaga and Doechii turn up the heat in the Runway music video for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Pop stars Lady Gaga and Doechii just dropped the Runway music video and it is a pure visible treat. Their collaborative track is for the upcoming movie The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The video, which released on Monday, April 27, 2026, brings together music and haute couture, setting the perfect mood ahead of the movie's release.
On Monday, Grammy Award winning pop stars, Lady Gaga and Doechii, released something special for the fans, days before the highly anticipated movie, The Devil Wears Prada 2, hits the theatres.
The two singers collaborated on the brand new track, Runway, the first to be released from the movie's soundtrack. The title of the song is a nod to Runway magazine, the esteemed fashion magazine that forms the core of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Written together by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Jaylah Hickmon, Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, Dernst “D'Mile” Emile II and Jayda Love, the track is fresh and groovy. However, the music video is all about fashion. Directed by Parris Goebel, the music video starts with Gaga and Doechii sharing an oversized bright red blazer, with white shirts and black tie: right at par with the movie's striking colour palette.
If you are into high fashion, you will not tire of this video, which features multiple stylish and colourful looks, modelled on the background dancers and of course, on the two singers who serve several looks, each better than the previous.
Lady Gaga and Doechii lit up the music video in Miss Claire Sullivan Gown, Bad Binch Tong Tong, Custom LUAR twin suit, among others. The most eye-catching of them all was when the pair donned Gaurav Gupta custom catsuits: Gaga was in a fully embellished pearly white corseted bodysuit with crystals and pears encrusted on them, while Doechi complemented her in a black corseted bodysuit, which had spikes and metal studs on a sequinned base with crystal details.
Runway exudes a sense of confidence and sassiness and the lyrics make it difficult not to sing along. The chorus of the song encapsulates the ethos of the song as the pair sing, "Turn it up, turn around/B*tch, Monday through Sunday/I can turn a dance floor into a runway".
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release on May 1, 2026 and the excitement is already at its peak. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reunite for the sequel as they step into the shoes of their much-beloved characters, Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling, once again. With many more stars joining the cast this time, Lady Gaga also has a cameo.