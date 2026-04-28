Lady Gaga and Doechii turn up the heat in the Runway music video for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Runway exudes a sense of confidence and sassiness and the lyrics make it difficult not to sing along. The chorus of the song encapsulates the ethos of the song as the pair sing, "Turn it up, turn around/B*tch, Monday through Sunday/I can turn a dance floor into a runway".

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release on May 1, 2026 and the excitement is already at its peak. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reunite for the sequel as they step into the shoes of their much-beloved characters, Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs, Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling, once again. With many more stars joining the cast this time, Lady Gaga also has a cameo.