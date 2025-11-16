Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky open up about wedding plans and desire for kids

Gaga said in describing their plans, at the core remains her long-held desire to be a mother. She called motherhood the thing she wants, “more than anything," expressing her excitement about having children. Gaga said Polansky would be a “beautiful father," citing that his calm and thoughtful presence has allowed her to heal and find stability in challenging times.

The couple has also shared some about the kind of parents they want to be, and their ideas around raising children in an environment that allows for individual identities free from the pressures of Lady Gaga’s fame. Gaga emphasized that she wants to show her children authenticity and hopes they feel equally empowered to be themselves.

Polansky has stated that being in a public-facing relationship requires some adjustment, but he attributes the couple's strong partnership and similar values to sustaining their lifestyle. They have both referred to their relationship as based on friendship, trust and true understanding.

While Gaga is on tour and they consider possible dates, their focus has remained on creating a future that is living, intentional and family-centred. With plans for a wedding and dreams of being parents on the horizon, Gaga and Polansky said they are eager for the next chapter of their lives as a couple.