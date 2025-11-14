When Kamini Kaushal reflected on ending her relationship with Dilip Kumar in her memoir

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal had once reflected on her past relationship with legendary actor Dilip Kumar in her memoir.

Kamini Kaushal on her relationship with Dilip Kumar

She offered a candid glimpse into the personal experiences that shaped her life. The actress opened up about parting ways with the legendary actor. In her biography, Kamini spoke about how both she and Dilip Kumar were heartbroken when they parted ways. She revealed that they had shared a deep bond and were very happy together, but circumstances led them to separate.

She explained that she could never abruptly end things, especially with her family involved, and appreciated her husband’s understanding of the situation. “We were both shattered. We were very happy with each other. We shared a great rapport. But that’s life. I couldn’t dump people and say ‘Enough now, I’m going!’ I had taken on the girls. I wouldn’t be able to show my face to my sister. My husband, a fine human being, understood why it happened. Everyone falls in love.”