Five smart TV tricks you didn’t know you could do

Multi-view for the multitasker

Sick and tired of waiting for that takeaway update and missing the commencement of a football match? Well, most modern smart TVs, especially mid- to high-end ones, boast of a multi-view or split-screen option that allows you to display two sources all at once. You could, for instance, watch news on the left half of the screen and mirror a recipe from your phone onto the right, all on one screen.

Your personal cloud gaming console

With gaming consoles increasingly hard to find, your TV may be the solution. Several smart TV platforms now offer cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce Now directly via an app. Simply hook up a compatible Bluetooth controller, and you'll be able to play high-end video games with no additional box required, instantly turning your TV into a gaming machine.

Wireless file transfer from your phone

Forget fiddling with USB sticks to show family photos. Apps available on most smart TV operating systems, such as dedicated file transfer tools or even services like Plex, let you wirelessly beam videos, photos and even music from your smartphone or laptop directly to the big screen. It’s an effortless way to share holiday snaps with everyone. 5. Private listening through Bluetooth headphones Watching a late-night film after the family has retired to bed no longer requires a cumbersome wired connection. Most modern smart TVs can connect Bluetooth headphones or earbuds. Check the audio settings to pair your device, and you're set for crystal-clear sound at full volume without disturbing a soul. This is a godsend if you're in one of those relationships where your bedtimes don't match.