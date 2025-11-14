Five most famous royal splits in history

Palace gates may promise a fairytale ending, but history has shown that royal life is anything but immune from heartbreak. Extravagant weddings may capture the world’s imagination, but the splits of the royals often generate an even bigger global sensation. The following five are among those most famous splits, which truly rocked and redefined public perception of the monarchy.

Royal Heartbreak: Five most popular breakups in history

Charles and Diana: The crowded marriage

The divorce of the then Prince and Princess of Wales remains probably the most high-profile split of the last century. Famed as the ‘wedding of the century’ in 1981, the marriage fractured under intense media scrutiny and infidelity on both sides. Princess Diana’s candid description of her marriage as being "a bit crowded" due to Prince Charles's renewed relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles sealed its fate. The 1996 divorce, following their 1992 separation, redefined modern royal life.

Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon: The reformation split

The original royal divorcee, King Henry VIII, created the ultimate split-not just from his wife Catherine of Aragon, but from the Catholic Church altogether. His quest to annul his marriage and marry Anne Boleyn forced him, in 1534, to establish the Church of England. It was a split that was not only personal but also one which caused a constitutional crisis and forever changed Britain.