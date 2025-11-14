Idris Elba reprises his role as detective John Luther

The sequel will be directed by Jamie Payne and written by the series’ creator Neil Cross. Luther is secretly brought back into service when a chilling new wave of brutal and seemingly random murders sweeps across London. The official logline teases a dramatic question, "But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?"

Filming starts in February, and promises another dark, complex chapter for the detective. "Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me – they're family," says a clearly thrilled Neil Cross. "And I never stop wondering what happens to them. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next." With the dynamic between Luther, his long-time ally Schenk, and his psychopathic co-dependent Alice Morgan finally back on screen, this next instalment is already shaping up to be a must-watch thriller.