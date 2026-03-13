Temple jewellery meets couture as Gaurav Gupta dazzles at Paris Couture Week

The collection spotlights exquisite designs rooted in India’s diverse aesthetics, architecture, fashion and art, while reviving traditional craftsmanship techniques. “Gaurav’s presentation theme aligned seamlessly with this mission, offering a powerful global platform to showcase India’s design sensibilities and artisanal excellence. Gaurav had the vision of presenting Temple jewellery, and we already had a soulful collection available that worked well for the theme. In fact, the highlight of the show was the yellow sari paired with temple jewellery, which made headlines,” shares Shantiswarup.

The concept and collection were apparently lapped up by the international audience. “We’ve already had multiple enquiries about specific looks, which has been extremely encouraging,” he adds.

Price on request. Available online.

