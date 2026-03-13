Temple jewellery meets couture as Gaurav Gupta dazzles at Paris Couture Week

Indriya recently unveiled its collection for the first time at Paris Couture Week in collaboration with couturier Gaurav Gupta as the official jewellery partner. This season, Gupta’s couture draws inspiration from the concept of dualities—elements that coexist and complete one another—rooted in Ardhanarishvara, the divine union of the masculine and feminine. The collection explores contrasts that shape creation itself, such as structure and fluidity, form and formlessness, strength and grace.
Anchored in India’s rich aesthetics and cultural heritage, Indriya’s designs extend Gaurav Gupta’s sculptural couture vocabulary—precise, luminous and architectural. The jewellery pieces enhance the fluid yet structured architecture of the garments. Jewels become points of light that move with the wearer, connecting body, craft and couture.
Shantiswarup Panda of Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, tells us that the brand had previously collaborated with Gaurav Gupta on BrideSide. “It was a creative Instagram series featuring three bridal looks in a fresh, snackable format. This project sparked a natural affinity between the two. When Gaurav began planning his show, beautifully themed around duality and fluidity rooted in Indian culture, he sought a jewellery partner whose philosophy aligned with his vision. Our strong design language and craftsmanship, inspired by Indian aesthetics, resonated perfectly, leading to this collaboration,” says Shantiswarup.
The collection spotlights exquisite designs rooted in India’s diverse aesthetics, architecture, fashion and art, while reviving traditional craftsmanship techniques. “Gaurav’s presentation theme aligned seamlessly with this mission, offering a powerful global platform to showcase India’s design sensibilities and artisanal excellence. Gaurav had the vision of presenting Temple jewellery, and we already had a soulful collection available that worked well for the theme. In fact, the highlight of the show was the yellow sari paired with temple jewellery, which made headlines,” shares Shantiswarup.
The concept and collection were apparently lapped up by the international audience. “We’ve already had multiple enquiries about specific looks, which has been extremely encouraging,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
