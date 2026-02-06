Reimagining heirloom elegance: Richa Singla's modern take on polki and kundan

MR Jewels is a fashion jewellery brand founded by Richa Singla. Drawing inspiration from the essence of heirloom jewellery, Richa has created a collection of bridal and festive jewellery that is grand in its appeal yet pocket-friendly. She shares that the collection is inspired by the emotions of Indian celebrations—those moments when tradition, family, and personal style come together. “We took the essence of heirloom jewellery—polki-inspired silhouettes, kundan romance, Victorian detailing, and temple-era motifs—and reimagined them for the modern woman who wants to make a statement without having to break the bank,” she says.
Each piece is crafted using premium imitation jewellery techniques, with a strong focus on detailing and finish. You’ll find intricate hand-setting, kundan-style stonework, pearl accents, textured gold-toned finishes, and heritage-inspired motifs. “We’ve also incorporated meenakari-style detailing in select designs to add depth, colour, and an artisanal touch,” Richa explains.
The standout pieces in the collection include statement chandbalis, bold kadas and openable bangles, regal necklace sets, and versatile ear cuffs that instantly elevate any festive look. “We’ve designed a few high-impact, ‘photo-ready’ pieces as well—styles that become the focal point of the outfit while still being surprisingly wearable,” she adds.
The jewellery is perfect for traditional Indian bridal looks, from classic lehengas to modern saris and fusion wear.
“Our customers have been clear about what they want: jewellery that looks luxurious in person and on camera, feels comfortable for long hours, and can be reworn across multiple occasions. This collection was built around that insight—bridal-worthy statement pieces designed with versatility, so they don’t stay locked in the cupboard after one event,” says Richa.
Beyond weddings, the collection is ideal for engagements, roka ceremonies, festive celebrations like Diwali and Karwa Chauth, sangeet and cocktail nights, receptions, pujas, family functions, destination festivities, and luxury gifting. “The idea is to offer elevated, heritage-inspired jewellery that fits into a full celebration wardrobe—not just for bridal moments,” she says.
Price on request. Available online.
