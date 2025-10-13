Lady Gaga joins The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

Renowned singer-actor Lady Gaga has become the latest addition to the star cast of Disney’s sequel to the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada.

According to an entertainment news outlet, Gaga has reportedly joined the film. The news comes after the photos of the singer from the filming location surfaced on the internet. The details about her role are being kept under wraps.

Featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the sequel is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2026. The shooting of the film started in June.