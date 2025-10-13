Varun Dhawan exits No Entry sequel after Diljit Dosanjh

The long-awaited sequel to the hit comedy film No Entry in 2005 has been plunged into more chaos. On the heels of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s exit last year, there are now reports that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan too has walked away from the film, leaving the production team in a huff to find two new male heroes to join the only remaining actor, Arjun Kapoor.

After Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan leaves No Entry 2

The movie, which was all set to bring about a new trio of Varun Dhawan Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor in triple roles, has been hit with a double blow. Diljit Dosanjh’s exit was confirmed a few months ago by producer Boney Kapoor, who declared the break-up was friendly but because of scheduling clashes. The busy star’s tight global itinerary, including his Aura Tour, was said to clashed irretrievably with the timeline of the film, a turn of events which initially "made things a bit complicated" for the filmmakers.

As per a news report, Varun Dhawan’s subsequent exit is also due to clashing schedules. The new dates of the No Entry sequel sequel were apparently conflicting directly with his schedules of another high-profile project, Bhediya 2. Varun’s working commitments are now set till at least mid-2026, compelling him to exit despite his initial interest.

Produced by Boney Kapoor and helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is currently undergoing a massive cast change. Arjun Kapoor is still irrevocably tied to the project, while the makers are on an active look-out for two new male leads. The idea of the sequel remains the same: a new beginning with a younger cast and a staggering ten lady leads away from the initial Salman Khan Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan trio.

In spite of this hiccup, Varun Dhawan’s schedule is packed. Having just released Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, he has a good roster lined up, including parts in the war drama Border 2 and romance film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Producers of No Entry 2 will now be hoping to find replacements at the earliest to put their much-loved comedy return back on track.