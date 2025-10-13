Reese Witherspoon teams up with Harlan Coben for debut thriller novel

Reese Witherspoon has finally jumped from recommending books to writing one. Her first novel, Gone Before Goodbye, lands next year, co-written with Harlan Coben — thriller god, plot-twist wizard, and now apparently Reese’s literary partner-in-crime.

The story? A former Army surgeon who loses her medical license, takes a suspicious new job, and ends up caught in a web of lies. A missing patient, a buried past, a looming threat — it’s basically tailor-made for Reese’s production company to adapt before the ink dries. You can already picture her on the poster: trench coat, perfect blowout, moral conflict.