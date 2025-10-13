Colin Hanks says white men in their 40s need therapy — he’s right

White men in their 40s are the most emotionally closed off species on the planet. They call women dramatic when they themselves yell at the TV during football, rage-tweet about “cancel culture,” and quietly wonder why their marriages feel like HR meetings. They have grown up on stoicism and locker-room wisdom, not introspection. Therapy? That’s what mad people do. Except, newsflash, most of them are walking around with unexamined trauma wearing an expensive watch.

What Colin said wasn’t really a diss; it was a public service announcement. Midlife hits like a badly aimed boomerang, with kids growing up, careers plateauing, hairlines retreating. Without a little mental tune-up, it’s a short slide from “man cave” to emotional landfill.

But of course, the internet had opinions. Some accused Colin of stereotyping, others applauded him for saying what their wives have been hinting at since 2012. But therapy isn’t a punishment — it’s just emotional laundry day. So yes, maybe Colin Hanks went a little hard with his statement but he’s not wrong about the current situation. If more middle-aged men unpacked their feelings instead of their sports stats, the world might be a slightly saner place. Or at least quieter on Twitter.